“LeBron James was blessed by GOD himself!”: When Dwyane Wade talked about the Lakers’ superstar and his freakish ability to bounce back from injuries

Ever since LeBron James moved to Los Angeles, we have learned he is a human being too. Before his time in Tinseltown, there were little to no signs of the King being a human like us. Prior to joining forces with the Los Angeles Lakers, the King had missed just 71 games in his 15 seasons in the league. 13 of those 71 came in the 2014-15 season, with a knee and lower back injury.

However, the King has missed 84 games in his 4 years in LA(83 yet, but he’s supposed to miss the final regular-season game as well). It seems like age has finally caught up with the Akron Hammer, and his body can no longer keep up like it used to.

Last year, Dwyane Wade was on the ‘I am Athlete’ podcast with Brandon Marshall. There, the two talked about LBJ’s sustained excellence at age 36.

“God gave LeBron James physical prowess and took his hairline away!”: Dwyane Wade

Whenever there is a GOAT debate, LeBron James is named there with a longevity case to his name. The Kid from Akron has shown us what an extended prime is. He dominated the NBA in the entire 2010s, and still continues to put up excellent numbers.

His former teammate and close friend, Dwyane Wade talked about the same with Brandon Marshall.

“I’ve watched this guy – I’ve seen him take care of his body, I’ve seen him own it, 100% – but I also know guys can roll their ankle and be out four weeks. I’ve seen this guy roll his ankle and come back and give you about 20 points in the fourth quarter. I’m talking about a bad rolled ankle, like, ‘Oh, he’s done.’ He comes right back. I’m out four weeks with this rolled ankle, he comes right back, fourth quarter, scores 20.”

Wade pointed up and said it was the ‘dude up there’ who is responsible for James’ sustained excellence. The Flash joked that God took away James’ hairline in return, “It’s like when God made him, he was like, ‘I’m gonna give you all of this.”

LeBron James has shown us all what sustained excellence looks like. In his 19th season, he averaged 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. He’s still not done and is looking for an even better 20th campaign. We’re witnessing greatness in person and should appreciate it while it is there.