“Want Kevin Durant to Win it For His Legacy”: LeBron James’ Former Teammate Believes Winning In-Season Tournament Will Impact KD’s Perception a Decade Later

On the recent Road Trippin’ podcast, former LeBron James’ teammate at the Cleveland Cavaliers, Richard Jefferson, expressed his wish to see Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns win the In-Season tournament. Durant has not added to the two championships he won with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 18, and Jefferson believes winning the inaugural In-Season tournament will do a world of good to his overall legacy.

Advertisement

Jefferson emphasized the importance of the tournament and claimed that in the future, it would be a part just like the In-Season records these days.

“I want Kevin Durant to win it for his legacy. I think we are gonna look back at this in 10,15 years, and this is going to be a part, just like how they have In-Season records, it’s like, if you were never able to win this somewhat single-elimination tournament and how they do it.”

Advertisement

In order to explain his point, Jefferson talked about how players such as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird had their names associated with trophies due to similar reasons.

“I think this goes on to me, this is a thing that adds, coz like, kind of how like they have given the best player in the Western Conference, the Magic Johnson wayward, the Larry Bird award, you know what I am saying? Those names now go on your resume.”

In response, Allie Clifton, in particular, claimed that KD did not need to win the tournament to be recognized as one of the best in his generation.

Jefferson agreed to some extent, claiming that KD did not even need another championship in order to be in the conversation. However, he thinks that Durant’s overall standing will improve if he has the first In-Season tournament trophy on his resume.

Advertisement

LeBron James is motivated by the prize money associated with the NBA In-Season tournament

While for Jefferson, KD’s legacy will be benefitted by winning the tournament, LeBron has his own reasons. The billionaire that is James claimed that the extra $500k was all the motivation he needed in order to go for a win.

“Y’all heard that there’s $500,000 on the line, so we’re going for that.”

Speaking after ensuring qualification to the tournament knockouts for the LA Lakers, LeBron hilariously claimed that money was the reason he was going for a win. Of course, while some other lesser-paid stars might look at the money involved as a big deal, James himself can afford to give it his all, not for money, but for the glory involved.