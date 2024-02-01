Warriors Trade Rumors: Head Coach Steve Kerr Marks Two Injured Stars Safe Hours After ESPN’s Klay Thompson-Draymond Green Report

With only a week remaining before the 2024 trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors are rumoured to make some changes to their roster. Earlier, numerous reports suggested that star players such as Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul, among others, were on the trade block. However, during an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Willard and Dibs, Steve Kerr ended these rumours.

Chris Paul and Gary Payton II have been sidelined for the past few weeks. As the deadline approaches, Dub Nation is worried that the team will use these two players as trade assets. However, Steve Kerr denied such claims, stating that they won’t find better players.

“We’re not going to find better players than [Chris Paul & Gary Payton II] in a trade. It’s exceedingly rare to make a deal where you can upgrade your talent to that level,” Kerr said.

Fans of the Warriors would further be delighted to learn that sources believe that the franchise has no interest in trading Klay Thompson or Draymond Green. A couple of hours ago, as per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Bay Area side had “no interest in moving” the four-time champions.

With Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Gary Payton II being safe from being moved away, there are growing concerns regarding Andrew Wiggins’ future. The 6ft 7” forward is having a subpar campaign, averaging merely 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. Hence, it is understandable if the Bay Area side wants to get rid of him. However, it’ll be difficult for the front office to cut a deal with any team, considering the huge contract (three years, $85 million left) that will come along with Wiggs.

Reports previously suggested that Steve Kerr and co. were eyeing to go aggressive as the trade deadline nears

The Golden State Warriors are having a terrible 2023-2024 season. More than half of the campaign is over and the 2022 champions are placed 12th in the stacked West, four games behind the #8 spot. To maximize their chances of winning another championship while Stephen Curry is still in the prime of his prowess, reports suggested that the organization would be expected to make several moves.

NBA Insider Shams Charania made an appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back and disclosed that all players on the roster, barring Steph Curry, were going to be placed on the trading block.

“The Warriors are on the other end of the stick. They’ve lost six of eight games,” Charania said. “We’ve talked about it. Everyone is on the table except for Steph Curry”

Pascal Siakam was one name who was linked with the Golden State Warriors. But, the Toronto Raptors agreed to a deal sending the forward to the Indiana Pacers. Now, as the deadline approaches, the Bay Area side is less keen on changing the looks of their roster.

“This only further shoved the Warriors into what appears to be a trade deadline trap of circumstance without a clear path for upward or downward mobility,” Anthony Slater wrote. “They’re in NBA no-man’s-land.”

The Golden State Warriors have had a promising week. Apart from defeating the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers, Steve Kerr’s boys suffered 1-point losses to the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Draymond Green back in the lineup, Jonathan Kuminga improving drastically, and Curry lodging MVP numbers, among other positive takeaways, the Warriors are capable enough of turning their fortunes around.