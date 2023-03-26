WATCH: Charles Barkley’s Inside the NBA Debut is Recovered, and it is Beyond Hilarious

Charles Barkley is a very funny man. After all, he is so much of the reason why Inside the NBA is as popular as it is within the NBA community. The man’s array of jokes, whether toeing the line or doing the ballerina right across it, the Chuckster is your man.

Now, while the man is just being himself on the show, some have thought that it took a few years of practice on television before he really started being funny on the show. But as his debut on the show reveals, the man had it locked and loaded from the very get-go. And that is exactly what we’re here to bring to you today.

NBA Twitter retrieves Charles Barkley’s debut episode from the archives of Inside the NBA

Today, we know Inside the NBA to be Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal’s show, where the two do nothing more than keep going at each other, and it always proves to be positively hilarious. However, there was a time when neither of the two was ever on the show. And of course, by that same logic, there was once a rookie debut for both people.

And recently, it turns out the NBA community found Barkley’s performance on his night. Take a look at how it all went down in the clip in the tweet below.

Charles Barkley’s Inside the NBA Debut (October 31, 2000). Chuck was locked and loaded from night one. pic.twitter.com/aktIH3tV0K — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) March 25, 2023

As weird as it is, there is a sense of assurance that Charles Barkley has always been this way. After all, what could be more comforting than the fact that a beloved figure is not in fact faking their persona? Now, we just hope Barkley keeps continuing on this show for a good 20 years before he even thinks about retiring.

Fans’ reactions to the man’s incredible debut

