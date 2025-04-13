Watch: Savannah James Shares a Comical Struggle at Her and LeBron James’ $23 Million Mansion in Los Angeles

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and his wife Savannah James sit court side at the McDonald’s All American game during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Rich people deal with challenges that are completely different from what most people experience in their day-to-day lives. In the case of LeBron James and his family, one such problem came in the form of a bird that couldn’t get out of their mansion in Brentwood, California.

Advertisement

In a funny set of videos, Savannah James and her in-house staff struggled to remove the flying invader from their kitchen. To be fair to the bird, though, there was a lot of ground to cover. The building was so large that the bird might’ve thought it was already outside.

The James family’s $23 million mansion in Brentwood has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms among several state-of-the-art features. From the expected amenities like an in-house gym and swimming pool to the more unexpected billiard hall and movie theater, this house has it all.

So, while the bird was trying to take a house tour, Savannah was not happy with it. A combination of screams and laughs echoed through the hallway, with a pair of people trying to shoo the bird out.

This led to one of the most hilarious quotes ever spoken by a James family member. “I don’t f*** with birds,” yelled Savannah.

Savannah James shares a part of her life pic.twitter.com/9gm15oEUnL — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) April 13, 2025



It took four videos and as many people, along with the family dog Indigo, to get the bird outside in the open air. In the background of the final video, LeBron James can be heard asking, “What was happening?” undoubtedly shocked by the amount of screams he has heard.

Even if it’s not the most relatable problem—I mean, who among us has had a bird take over one of our multiple kitchens?—it was still funny to see the James family’s reactions. After seeing LeBron and his wife as celebrities for so long, this is an amusing insight into their lives.

Considering the size of the house, if the bird ever comes back for shelter or snacks from the kitchen, Savannah might not be pleased with it. But it could result in another funny video!