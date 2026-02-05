“We Want You Back”: Anthony Edwards Sends Heartfelt Message to “OG” Mike Conley

It’s that time of year in the NBA when goodbyes echo around the league, with teammates forced to bid farewell to some of the most influential figures in the locker room. For Anthony Edwards in 2025, it meant saying goodbye to Mike Conley Jr., a veteran who had been instrumental in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ recent rise in the league.

Advertisement

Conley had a rollercoaster 24 hours. He was first traded to the Chicago Bulls, who just one day later, sent him to the Charlotte Hornets. But that may not be the end of this trade-deadline adventure, as there’s a chance he may have to pack his bags again.

Edwards, after the Timberwolves’ victory over the Toronto Raptors earlier today, admitted to hearing that the organization can try to get him back. As a result, he decided to do his part.

Conley joined the Wolves in 2023 and quickly became one of the leaders in the locker room as they made two trips to the Conference Finals. In particular, helped Edwards a lot when he was struggling.

“Mike man, he’s an OG. Always helped me when I was struggling on court. Great conversations off the court, great dude overall,” Edwards said.

Anthony Edwards on Mike Conley: “I keep hearing he can come back, so hopefully he will and I hope he see this. We want you back, Mike. He know we miss him.” pic.twitter.com/FsfvhFmyh3 — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) February 5, 2026

The trade deadline day can be brutal. Players who have been comfortable in a city for years may be forced to move to the other side of the country and turn their lives upside down in a matter of hours. For Conley, he’s already traveled from Minneapolis to Chicago and on to Charlotte.

So, due to the Andrew Bogut rule, given that he’s been traded twice in the span of 24 hours, he can now return to the original team that he left. Seem as though Edwards keeps hoping that he flies right back home.

“I keep hearing he can come back, so hopefully he will, and I hope he sees this,” Edwards said. “We want you back, Mike. He knows we miss him.”

The Timberwolves organization would ideally love to bring someone of Conley’s stature back. He wasn’t playing much in 25/26, but had an invaluable veteran presence. And if Edwards, arguably the cornerstone of Minnesota, asks the front office to try to make a move for him again, they would at least give it a try.