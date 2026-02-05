mobile app bar

“We Want You Back”: Anthony Edwards Sends Heartfelt Message to “OG” Mike Conley

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) react during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

It’s that time of year in the NBA when goodbyes echo around the league, with teammates forced to bid farewell to some of the most influential figures in the locker room. For Anthony Edwards in 2025, it meant saying goodbye to Mike Conley Jr., a veteran who had been instrumental in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ recent rise in the league.

Conley had a rollercoaster 24 hours. He was first traded to the Chicago Bulls, who just one day later, sent him to the Charlotte Hornets. But that may not be the end of this trade-deadline adventure, as there’s a chance he may have to pack his bags again.

Edwards, after the Timberwolves’ victory over the Toronto Raptors earlier today, admitted to hearing that the organization can try to get him back. As a result, he decided to do his part.

Conley joined the Wolves in 2023 and quickly became one of the leaders in the locker room as they made two trips to the Conference Finals. In particular, helped Edwards a lot when he was struggling.

“Mike man, he’s an OG. Always helped me when I was struggling on court. Great conversations off the court, great dude overall,” Edwards said.

The trade deadline day can be brutal. Players who have been comfortable in a city for years may be forced to move to the other side of the country and turn their lives upside down in a matter of hours. For Conley, he’s already traveled from Minneapolis to Chicago and on to Charlotte.

So, due to the Andrew Bogut rule, given that he’s been traded twice in the span of 24 hours, he can now return to the original team that he left. Seem as though Edwards keeps hoping that he flies right back home.

“I keep hearing he can come back, so hopefully he will, and I hope he sees this,” Edwards said. “We want you back, Mike. He knows we miss him.”

The Timberwolves organization would ideally love to bring someone of Conley’s stature back. He wasn’t playing much in 25/26, but had an invaluable veteran presence. And if Edwards, arguably the cornerstone of Minnesota, asks the front office to try to make a move for him again, they would at least give it a try.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

