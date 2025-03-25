Weeks After Claiming He Was Kicked Off Lakers For Calling LeBron James ‘B***h’, Dwight Howard Rejoice Over Their Loss To Magic

Tonight’s Orlando Magic home win over the Los Angeles Lakers has many in Florida feeling ecstatic, but none more than Dwight Howard. Superman was present for the game due to Orlando officially inducting him into the Magic Hall of Fame, an honor that only 12 other players have shared in the team’s history.

Advertisement

The two teams fans would most likely recognize Dwight from the most are the Magic and the Lakers. Despite winning a ring with the purple and gold in 2020, he seemed overjoyed that the Magic stuck it to LeBron James and company tonight.

And what a sticking it was. The Lakers were up a sizeable amount before Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero turned it up in the second half. Each man dropped 30+ points and gave the Magic a lead that was then never relinquished. The Luka-Doncic-led Lakers have now lost three in a row, while the Magic, who are still alive for a Play-In opportunity, are the winners of two straight.

To top the moment off, Howard showed off his dance moves with the team he gave eight hard seasons to. It add insult to injury, he did so to the beat of the now iconic ‘Orlando Magic’ theme song.

Video of Superman’s moves have since surfaced online, which also prompted some fans to comment on Dwight flexing on a team he used to play for.

Dwight Howard after the Orlando Magic beat the Los Angeles Lakers pic.twitter.com/eQrf4j8Tgq — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 25, 2025

“Dwight Howard probably had a good laugh watching his old team the Magic dunk on the Lakers,” claimed one person on X. A different user shared a clip of Snoop Dogg appearing in a doorway and was captioned with, “Dwight Howard outside the Lakers locker room after they lost to the Magic.”

Dwight Howard probably had a good laugh watching his old team the Magic dunk on the Lakers — Banti Prasad (@BantiPr96635556) March 25, 2025

Dwight Howard outside the Lakers locker room after they lost to the Magic pic.twitter.com/b3jMdjHOvU — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 25, 2025

While some in the league may see this as a betrayal, Dwight began his career in Orlando and has fond memories of representing that squad in the prime of his career. He also bounced around a lot after leaving the Magic in 2012, but was with no team longer during his career.

There has been some speculation on Howard not liking the Lakers all too much as of recent. This is due to his theory on why he wasn’t re-signed to the purple and gold.

Dwight Howard claims he was kicked off the Lakers for calling LeBron a b***h

Howard could also hold a small grudge against the Lakers due to how he exited the team. During a recent chat on his podcast, the eight-time All-Star claimed that the Purple and Gold gave him the boot after he called LeBron James a b***h during one of their games together.

“It happened on defense,” Howard recalled. “I was like ‘yo you gotta get back and he (LeBron) got mad cause I said something. And I was like ‘Yo stop acting like a b***h man.'” By 2021, Howard was no longer on the squad.

LeBron James played tonight an is the only member of that 2020 title team that is still on the squad. So, busting out some moves on his former teammate certainly must’ve felt a bit satisfying especially if the aforementioned reason is why he isn’t on the team any longer