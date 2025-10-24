When Carmelo Anthony Revealed NBA’s Deep Connection to Feds

The 2025-26 NBA season has had a sensational beginning, yet the league is in the news for all the wrong reasons. On Thursday morning, the FBI announced Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones were all arrested on charges related to illegal gambling. Although the FBI acted independently, the NBA has held a deep connection to authorities. Hall-of-Fame forward Carmelo Anthony came to this realization early on in his NBA career.

Advertisement

In 2006, the Denver Nuggets prepared to face off against the New York Knicks in a standard regular-season matchup. Unfortunately, the game didn’t end the way anyone would’ve liked.

Denver comfortably held control of the game as they had a 119-100 lead with just over a minute remaining. What should’ve been a routine ending turned into a massive brawl between both teams. As emotions seemed to settle, Anthony punched Mardy Collins in the face. He would face the consequences for that decision.

J.R. Smith and Nate Robinson received were suspended for 10 games apiece but Anthony bore the brunt of it being at the receiving end of a 15-game suspension. The 10-time All-Star couldn’t believe he was the only one to receive such a punishment. As a result, he made arrangements to speak with former NBA commissioner David Stern, who revealed the reason why.

“I go to speak with [David Stern] like, ‘Why you do me like that?'” Anthony said in a 2021 interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. “‘Man, your rap sheet. Do you wanna be in the streets or do you wanna be in the NBA? You’re f****** with a corporation now,” Anthony recalled Stern telling him.

Anthony wasn’t expecting such a response from Stern. At the time, he viewed his basketball and personal life as two separate entities. It was at that moment, he came to a deep revelation about the true nature of the league.

“That’s when I knew the NBA was a part of the feds,” Anthony proclaimed. “He told me, ‘I’ve got to make an example out of you.'”

Stern didn’t tolerate any behavior that could possibly stain the league’s reputation. Adam Silver, on the other hand, hasn’t been as strict as stern. That said, he isn’t afraid to slam the gavel. The Jontay Porter scandal is the biggest example of that.

Silver has yet to make a formal statement following the arrests of Billups and Rozier, who were active NBA coaches and players. However, the league has placed both of them on immediate leave for good measure. At the moment, it remains to be seen the charges stick in court and if they do, what the long term consequences are going to be.