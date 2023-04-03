Why Are There No NBA Games Tonight?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is merely a week away from completion. The final 15 games, encompassing all 30 teams, will take place on Sunday, 9th April. The seeding battle in the West is so tight that every single game’s result can swing the entire middle order of the standings.

Last night, the Warriors blew a 15-point lead to the Nuggets, which dropped them back to the 6th seed. They are tied with the Clippers for the record, but don’t hold the tiebreaker. At the same time, the 7th and 8th-seeded Lakers and Pelicans have the same amount of losses as the Warriors and Clippers. Both of them are just half a game behind the teams. What makes things very interesting and scary for the Warriors fans, is that both teams hold the tiebreaker over the defending champions.

At such a crucial time of the season, when fans checked the schedule for tonight, there are no games listed. Why is that so?

Why are there no NBA Games today?

The NBA action has been halted for one day today. The reason behind the same is the NCAA Championship Game. The Women’s Championship game took place yesterday, with LSU taking home the win over Iowa. Caitlin Clark made her impact on the game, but in the end, it was Angel Reese and the Tigers who won it all.

The Men’s Championship Game is scheduled for tonight. The #5 seeded San Diego State Aztecs take on the #4 seeded Connecticut Huskies tonight at 9 PM ET. The Game will be nationally televised on CBS.

🏆 (4) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State 🏆 Huskies looking for title No. 5.

Aztecs looking for title No. 1. This should be fun 🍿 pic.twitter.com/MPOoSmYlva — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 2, 2023

Frankly, it is a matchup no one would’ve expected, even in their wildest dreams. The Huskies have had a very dominant run to the Championship Game. On the other hand, the Aztecs have fought their way to get here.

In order to give the Championship game the attention it deserves, the NBA, just like every year, will not have any games tonight.