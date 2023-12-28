Why Chandler Parsons is Wrong about Ja Morant's Controversial 'Gun Celebration' As Fans Highlight New Orleans Dance

On Tuesday night, with 13.7 remaining in the Overtime, Ja Morant threw down a wide-open jam to give the Memphis Grizzlies a six-point lead against the home team. After icing the game, he engaged in a dance. Many NBA voices that the guard is engaging in a “spraying bullets” routine. Since Ja Morant just returned from a league-enforced 25-game suspension for flashing his guns in an IG Story, he is under intense scrutiny. Therefore, critics are following each of his moves closely.

This is why, on Fan Duel’s Run It Back podcast, co-host Chandler Parsons reprimanded the guard for his celebration during the Pelicans’ game. Co-host Michelle Beadle opined that Morant is like a kid who touches the line drawn by his parents and teachers and then claims to have not done anything. Then she turns to Parsons for his comments. Parsons believed that the athletic guard instinctively brought out a gun celebration but didn’t complete it after realizing his mistake.

However, he didn’t understand why the guard couldn’t stay away from guns. He acknowledged that the All-Star player has led his Grizzlies to four straight games, but he couldn’t fathom why he would attract negative attention. He also called out his father in the process.

“Why are you giving us anything like this even to talk about, to discuss, that’s negative. Why is your father doing interviews talking about how you didn’t make any changes in your personal life and your issues? Sitting courtside with his hood and glasses on,” chided Parsons.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RunItBackFDTV/status/1740032330000162870?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the former Rockets sharpshooter has misunderstood the returnee. He is wrong about his celebrations being a “gun celebration.” A fan made a much-needed intervention in the discourse and highlighted how what Morant did was a New Orleans dance.

Ja Morant receives undeserved criticism

On X, the fan wrote, “For the love of God…Ja Morant wasn’t doing air pistols or a bazooka. He was doing a NEW ORLEANS dance in NEW ORLEANS. Folks gotta chill. The locals there new exactly what it was.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kev_Twit901/status/1739996600519528724?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Thus, the comeback man engaged in a “Rock Ya Hips” dance which is native to New Orleans and his celebration was a way to taunt the New Orleans fans. The high-impact guard also took to X and dropped a “rock ya hips” reference.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JaMorant/status/1739880901125792027?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After being in a dark place for many months, the guard has found light by dominating the opposition. He has tallied 28.8 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game on 50.6%. Since his return, the Grizzlies have won four in a row. He has buried the Pelicans with clutch shots twice in the process.

Before his return, they were on a five-game losing streak and had lost 21 out of 28 games. For his heroics, he nabbed the Player of the Week honors but his actions are magnified in the wake of his multiple suspensions. In this case, Chandler Parsons like many NBA fans misinterpreted his actions and rebuked him prematurely.