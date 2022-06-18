“Why is Ayesha Curry happier holding the trophy than Stephen Curry is?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the GSW star’s wife turned up to a part holding onto his Finals MVP award

Ayesha Curry was wearing a Stephen Curry jersey and was seen dancing while holding onto her husband’s first-ever Finals MVP trophy during a celebratory party.

The Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors series was a tough battle, very well-deserved won by Steve Kerr’s boys. However, the competition became personal for Stephen Curry when the Cs’ fanbase attacked his wife’s cooking abilities.

During Game 3 of the series, a photo went viral of a Boston restaurant having written “Ayesha Curry can’t cook” on a chalkboard sidewalk sign. Ever since that moment, the sharpshooter went on to respond with an “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook” t-shirt, 31.3 points, 7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals, winning all three of the games and eventually lifting his fourth NBA championship and his maiden Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy.

Boston lost this series the minute they came after Ayesha Curry pic.twitter.com/FBmZE6DEzi — Sbu Mkhize (@SbuTitan) June 17, 2022

Also Read: Ayesha Curry gets scared as Warriors star celebrates his 4th Championship with Sonya and Dell Curry

During the GSW’s celebratory party, Ayesha kept dancing while holding onto her husband’s first-ever FMVP trophy.

Ayesha and Sonya Curry turning up with the FMVP trophy at the after party is such a vibe 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/tuK6OPSUlH — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) June 17, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Ayesha Curry celebrates with Stephen Curry’s FMVP trophy

As soon as the video went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with various reactions.

Ayesha is too cute 😂😅 https://t.co/stSubI4mLt — NBA CHAMPS 2022 💙💛 (@warriors_focus) June 18, 2022

He let wifey play wit ithttps://t.co/ttqnXv1xRX — PooleParty (@poolepartydub) June 18, 2022

Remember when the NBA was rigged for ratings 😂😂 good times https://t.co/Px820EILMW — 🇭🇹Chief🏁 (@NukeSZN) June 18, 2022

Ayesha gonna drain the soul out of Steph Curry. 🤷‍♂️😭 https://t.co/T3qIYV6Lzg — モンキー・D・ルフィ (@strawhat2021) June 18, 2022

Winning the 4th title in 8 years is indeed an incredible achievement. Seems like the celebrations won’t be stopping anytime soon… understandably.

Also Read: Ja Morant showers the GSW star with huge praises as Chef Curry lifts his first-ever Finals MVP and 4th championship