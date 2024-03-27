“Win 4 Games Against Anyone in the Western Conference”: Stephen Curry Shares What Charges the Warriors Optimism

The Golden State Warriors handled business at the Kaseya Center and grabbed a huge 113-92 win against the Miami Heat. Following the contest, Stephen Curry was asked about his team’s above-par performance on the road. To which, Curry revealed that their performance on the road made him optimistic about the Bay Area’s side in a seven-game series.

Grabbing their 19th win on the road out of 34 games, Steve Kerr’s boys have displayed a respectable performance on the road this 2023-2024 campaign. If they manage to advance to the postseason, they’ll more than likely have to play four out of seven games of the series on the road. Hence, Curry seemed to be encouraged by the Golden State Warriors’ success in away games, feeling optimistic about the fact that they could defeat any team in the playoffs.

“That’s why we think we’re still a good team that can beat anybody… There’s still belief that we can get hot, that you can establish the identity that you need to have to be a team that can win four games against anybody in the Western Conference in a playoffs series. Until we don’t have that opportunity any more, we’re still going to believe it,” Steph spoke about the Warriors’ on-road record, per NBCS.

The Golden State is the most successful organization of the last decade. Despite their seed, they will be formidable to go up against in the playoffs, considering Stephen Curry is playing in sublime form. While the Warriors might be a team that no powerhouse would like to face in the early stages of the playoffs, the Bay Area side has a huge challenge – to make it to the postseason.

Even before having a shot at going up against teams in the postseason, the 2022 champs need to qualify for the play-in tournament. With a 37-34 record, the San Francisco-based franchise is currently in the play-in tournament territory, hanging on to the 10th seed. However, the #11 Houston Rockets are merely one game behind them, per NBA.com, and have been covering the gap at a rapid pace, having already won nine games in a row.

If the Warriors manage to finish the regular season as the 9th or the 10th seed, they will have to win back-to-back games to have a shot at facing the top-seeded team in the playoff. As of now, considering the difficulty of their remaining schedule (six out of 11 games against .500 teams), qualification for the play-in tournament seems to be of real concern for Dub Nation.