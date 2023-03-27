With $1.1 million deal in the bag, Dennis Rodman’s daughter Trinity Rodman gets surprised by Neymar on IG

Trinity Rodman may just be the most talented Soccer player in the country. The 20-year-old took the world of Soccer by storm when she was picked by Washington Spirit as the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. She became the youngest player to be drafted in NWSL history. Her selection was so fluke either, Trinity went on to prove her prowess in her rookie season and won multiple accolades.

Just two years into her career, the Washington star has won Rookie of the Year, US Soccer Young Female of the Year, and also made it to the list of NWSL top 11. Now in her third season, the formidable right winger has officially become a part of the Red Bull family. Surprisingly, PSG superstar Neymar Jr. welcomed her to the global brand.

Trinity Rodman welcomed to Red Bull by Neymar

In her latest post on Instagram, Trinity Rodman unveiled the box Red Bull sent her after signing her as an official athlete. The Soccer star opened the box only to find a congratulatory note from Neymar Jr. waiting for her inside. The PSG star congratulated Rodman for her addition to the coveted brand.

Neymar: “Hello Trinity, Welcome to the Red Bull family, I am so happy. Welcome and Good luck!“

Neymar’s message made it official that Trinity is now part of the Red Bull family. Trinity, unsurprisingly overjoyed, shared the video with her fans. Her caption showed she was unable to contain her joy. She wrote:

“Got my Wiiings!! ahhhhh so excited to have scored a goal yesterday in the home opener AND join the Red Bull Fam with a message from Neymar Jr. Can’t wait to take my game to the next level! So so so happy“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity Rodman (@trinity_rodman)

Last year, she became the highest-paid footballer in NWSL. Trinity Rodman signed a 4-year $1.1 million deal with the Washington Spirit and has quickly become their top talent. Considering her father was an integral part of one of the greatest teams in NBA history, it’s not surprising to see Trinity get his gene for athletic excellence.

Dennis Rodman is Trinity’s father

Eccentric Bulls legend Dennis Rodman is Trinity’s father. The female Soccer star was born to Dennis and his then-wife Michelle Moyer. Unfortunately, Trinity and Dennis do not enjoy the best bond. Rodman was an absent father and Trinity remembers the impact it had on her clear as day. During an interview, she revealed the difficulties of being Rodman’s daughter.

Trinity Rodman: “My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication.“

But Trinity is clearly wise beyond her age. The 20-year-old star also understood the challenges her father had faced and still likes to have his support. Hopefully, Rodman can find a way to repatch things between the two with his insight into handling a highly successful pro career. However, in all fairness, Trinity seems to be the more talented of the two and quite likely to be a legend far beyond her father’s realm by the time of her retirement.