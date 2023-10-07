“Wouldn’t Give Him a Damn Dime”: Stephen A. Smith Confesses Losing ‘Complete Faith’ in Ben Simmons, Slams $37,893,408 Paycheck

During a recent appearance on the Breakfast Club, Stephen A. Smith went on a tirade against Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons. Smith, who has previously criticized Simmons for his recent troubles multiple times, claimed that if it was up to him, he would not pay Simmons a dime of his contractual $37,893,408 salary for the upcoming campaign.

While Simmons has had injury troubles, Smith believes that the Nets star could have helped both the 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets to a title in the past two years if he had just put his mind to it. However, Simmons has instead missed games and was even accused of faking and exaggerating a back injury. Smith seemed to be unwilling to give the Australian star the benefit of the doubt anymore and had a rather stern take on the matter.

Stephen A. Smith has lost complete faith in Ben Simmons

Stephen A. Smith’s rant came despite the fact that he has some level of respect for Simmons. Smith seems to simply want to see the youngster succeed, something that has not happened for a long time. Simmons’ 5-year contract that he signed with the 76ers promises him a whopping $37,893,408 this season.

Meanwhile, during his appearance on Breakfast Club, Smith was asked to name one player between Kawhi Leonard and Simmons who he expects to play more games in the coming season. Smith immediately named Leonard and proceeded to go on a rather disheartening rant against Simmons:

“I have lost complete faith in Ben Simmons. The only thing I’m mad about is I didn’t get a chance to tell him to his face…I get the mental aspect obviously…but, you take the money!!…Somehow you on the bench looking like a male model, while the rest of your team out there playing…You understand that if you were in Philly, you have been balling with Embiid… If you were in Brooklyn with KD and Kyrie at the time, you understand what you could have accomplished right?…Now you talking about you are ready, you are ready, you are ready… If I could get away with it as a team, I wouldn’t give him a damn dime. You gotta show up to work man, and to me, he hasn’t done that. That is my disappointment.”

Smith talked about how he never got the chance to tell Simmons that he had lost faith in him. Talking about the glamorous outfits that he wore to games through his injury, Smith said that the talented forward could have helped both the 76ers and the Nets land a Championship in the last two years.

However, consistent troubles away from the court has meant that Simmons has instead simply failed to show up for work. While Smith understands the mental aspect of his troubles, he seems to have simply run out of patience for the now 27-year-old. The ESPN analyst couldn’t fathom how a professional baller can struggle to show up to the hardwood like he’s in the frontlines in Ukraine.

Shaquille O’Neal agrees with Stephen Smith’s “Mr. Irrelevant” jab at Ben Simmons

Smith’s opinions on Simmons have been uniform. He has wanted the player to start fulfilling the potential that he has had. However, that has simply not happened due to his constant injury troubles.

Smith had initially claimed he likes Simmons, before proceeding to call him Mr. Irrelevant:

“I’m pretty pissed off at Ben Simmons right now. I think Ben Simmons at this particular point is trifling as hell. And I say that respectfully because I like him. Last year, he came up to me and really opened up and expressed himself. And I really appreciated that. But I have a problem with him. He’s talking before he actually does. This brother has been the basketball version of Mr. Irrelevant for the last two years. You know what I noticed about Ben Simmons? He always makes sure he gets his money. He’s never so disillusioned or foggy that he forgets when that check gets deposited. Sitting on the bench in orange one week and yellow another. Looking fly as hell. Tremendous basketball player. And to be clear, ain’t sh- as a competitor. Enough of the talk, I want to see Ben Simmons playing basketball!”

Shaq, who has also expressed disappointment at the way Simmons’ career has gone, seemingly agreed with Smith. He posted the video on his Instagram story, and appears to also be running out of patience as far as Simmons is concerned.