“Y’all Ain’t Gonna Fight”: Shaquille O’Neal Challenges Charles Barkley and Kendrick Perkins to Brawl With Him as Promoter

It’s feud season in the NBA. For a change, we’re not seeing players butt heads on the floor. It’s the members of the NBA media who are going out all guns blazing on one another. Shaquille O’Neal’s good friend and Inside the NBA co-host Charles Barkley has exchanged words with former NBA star Kendrick Perkins.

A few days ago, LeBron James confronted Stephen A. Smith for talking negatively about his son and his parenting. Since then, SAS has been on a press run, knocking on the doors of several podcasts and TV shows to talk about what LeBron said to him. Amidst all this drama, the entrepreneur in Shaq is busy seeing an opportunity.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the big fella talked about how Chuck and Perkins are going at each other. While Shaq doesn’t have a problem with passionate debates over basketball, he wishes that the two former NBA stars keep it restricted to exchanging words only. But if it does go out of hand, Shaq has a plan.

He said, “Y’all ain’t gonna fight. If y’all gonna fight, I’m going to be the promoter.” So far, there has been a fierce exchange of words between the two. Barkley called out Perkins, “He an idiot and a fool, he knows who he is. Kendrick Perkins… the fools on the other network (ESPN), which we’re going to be working for next year.”

Brandon Robinson caught up with Perkins to get his response. The former Celtic said, “You want some smoke? Yeah, me too! Straight up! All that idiot and fool talk? Knock it off. I don’t come up with the topics.” While the ‘official fight’ is likely never going to happen, it’s fun to see Shaq taking an interest in being a promoter.

Shaquille O’Neal is interested in boxing

During the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, Shaq showed interest in starting a fight promotion with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski. He stated that his company will focus on pitting NBA players against NFL players. However, Gronk turned this proposal on its head when he said that he was more interested in fighting Shaq.

On The Sports Media Podcast, Gronk said, “I will fight Shaq, man, I will 100%. If Shaq wants to fight, the price is right, I’ll 100% do it. I’m not going to do it for $10 but if it’s a good amount of money I will fight Shaq in the boxing ring 100%.”

The new proposal sounded more exciting and Shaq also seemingly gave his nod for it. He shared Gronk’s comment on his Instagram story. Although it didn’t move any further from there, the great Evander Holyfield offered to train Shaq to box against Gronk.