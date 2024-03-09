“You Gotta Change Your Name, There’s Only 1 DWade”: Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Argue Over Cavaliers’ Dean Wade

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett generally have takes where they agree with each other. However, on the latest episode of KG: Certified, the Boston Celtics legends were hilariously arguing with each other while talking about Dean Wade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over the past few days, Dean Wade became one of the most-talked-about players in the basketball world for his game-winning performance against the Boston Celtics. During the 5th March 2024 clash between the two Eastern Conference powerhouses, Wade went berserk in the final period. By dropping 20 points on 100% shooting, as per Bleacher Report, the 6ft 9” forward led the Donovan Mitchell-less Cavs to come back from a 22-point deficit and clinch a 105-104 win.

Following the 27-year-old’s impressive production, Kevin Garnett added Dean Wade to his “cracking” list. While doing so, KG referred to him as “D-Wade”. Paul Pierce believed that Dwyane Wade was the only one eligible to be referred to as D-Wade and asked the Cavaliers player to “change his name”.

Garnett: “D-Wade, cracking. Not the one you think.” Pierce: “If your name D-Wade, you gotta change your name… There’s only one D-Wade” Garnett “Nah ni**a I’m the white D-Wade.” Pierce: “Nah, you gotta change it to J-Wade or something.” Garnett: “Ay homeboy, don’t change your name. You D-Wade… He just gave a ni**a 22 in the fourth. Man, swag off the roof.”

Usually, players in the NBA don’t use others’ nicknames. There was a case like this that occurred when Dwight Howard stole Shaquille O’Neal’s “Superman” moniker and that resulted in a long-standing beef between the two.

However, in this case, Dean hasn’t stolen any nickname. D-Wade is simply an abbreviation of his name, similar to Dwyane Wade’s. It would’ve been unacceptable had Dean referred to himself as “The Flash”.

Dwyane Wade hilariously acknowledged Dean Wade once

Long before Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce had a discussion over the topic, Dwyane Wade had already reacted to the fact that there was another D Wade playing in the NBA. Back in 2021, the three-time NBA champ hilariously acknowledged Wade on Twitter and wished the youngster a better career for the Cavs franchise than he had.

Dean Wade has managed to make a name for himself. Coming off the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade is one of the essential players on the team’s second unit. Averaging 5.5 points and 4 rebounds per game this season, as per NBA.com, the sharpshooter has played a huge role in helping the team amid their recent success.

Being the perfect role player to Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen, Wade’s been important as the Cavs sit third in the East with a 40-22 record.