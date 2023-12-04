“You Just Not Going to Slow Down?!”: LeBron James Acknowledges Kyle Kuzma’s Praise After Hitting A 360 Layup

There is no doubt that LeBron James has already overcome the infamous Father Time. At age 38, nobody in the history of the game comes close to what the Los Angeles Lakers star has been doing. Among the many other crazy things, Bron’s recent 360 layup from the contest against the Houston Rockets silenced the naysayers.

Advertisement

During the dying minutes of the first half of the Lakers-Rockets contest, LeBron James found himself double-teamed. Instead of passing out the ball, Bron finished with an acrobatic 360 layup.

Advertisement

Kyle Kuzma, the former teammate of LeBron James, was among the millions of fans who were left in awe of James. Taking to his Instagram, Kuz shared a post on his Story. The Washington Wizards star was left impressed as he captioned the Story, “You just not going to slow down?!?!?”

LeBron acknowledged it by resharing the story.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1731542359307899329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following the contest, James’ 360 layup became a topic that he gave an in-depth explanation about.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MarkG_Medina/status/1731198909199073312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Pulling off that type of move at almost 39 years of age is impressive, to say the least.

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma share a great bond

Kyle Kuzma is one of the star players for the Washington Wizards. Ever since Kuz joined the Wizards in 2021, he’s been a crucial part of the squad, regarded as an untouchable for trade talks. During his stint with the Washington side, the 6ft 9” forward has averaged 19.7 points and 7.6 rebounds. However, before Kuz was dealt away to the Wizards, he was an important member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

From 2017-21, Kyle Kuzma spent four years in the Purple & Gold uniform. Out of those, Kuz got the honor of sharing the locker room with LeBron James. During those years, Bron and Kuz shared a great relationship on and off the hardwood. Back in 2020, they even witnessed success by lifting the 2020 NBA title.

A year ago, Kuzma spoke about his relationship with LeBron which perfectly depicts the lovely bond that the two share.

“LeBron, yeah that’s my brother. I wish we would’ve got more one on ones, he’s going for switches a lot. I’ve learned so much from him. He’s really a big brother and mentor to me. I don’t know how I got stuck with him as a mentor, it’s just crazy. Like I said, being from Flint, a small town, now playing for the NBA, good friends with LeBron as a mentor, any time I need a resource he’s here. It’s an amazing feeling, honestly,” Kuzma said.

LeBron and Kuzma will face off against each other on February 29th when the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Washington Wizards.