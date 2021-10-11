“Your lips look like they got stung by a bee”: When Ben Simmons hilariously went off on a troll for slighting his willingness to shoot the ball

Ben Simmons absolutely annihilated a troll on Instagram when he told him that his lips looked like they were stung by a bee.

Ben Simmons has been hit with several hard truths this past offseason. One of the most prominent of those is that teams are much lower on him now than ever before. His trade stock has dipped significantly ever since his abysmal play in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

Unlike Giannis, Ben hasn’t been able to utilize to be effective in the half-court despite not having a good shooter. The difference between the Finals MVP and the DPOY candidate is that the former is willing to shoot the ball when push comes to shove whereas the latter has been extremely hesitant to let it fly in-game.

Also read: “Michael Jordan reminded everyone of his legacy through Zoom”: Bulls legend shows off his otherworldly collection of laurels using his Zoom background

This of course, has proven to be quite detrimental to the Philadelphia 76ers offense in the Playoffs when each possession gets grinded down and nearly every single possession is in the half-court.

Ben Simmons gets back at a troll on Instagram.

Ben Simmons has become the laughing stock of the NBA this offseason with his poor shooting being at the crux of it all. It is however, refreshing to see guys who get made fun of in the NBA, push back and ‘clap back’ at trolls on social media.

This exactly what Simmons did on Instagram a while back. A ‘fan’ commented that the Sixers star was acting like he was going to shoot when he wasn’t. Ben hit him back in the comments by saying that his lips looked like they were stung by a bee. It’s safe to say that he wasn’t wrong in all honesty.

Throwback to when Ben Simmons Cooked a hater 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/zOD8YzkmkF — ً (@BolWrld) October 11, 2021

Also read: “Ben Simmons would have no problem being traded to the Kings”: David Aldridge confirms the Sixers star might be interested in creating a tandem with De’Aaron Fox

It’s unclear if Ben Simmons will suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers ever again but Adrian Wojnarowski did report earlier today that ClutchSports is in talks with the Sixers on a potential return while they continue to look for a trade for him.