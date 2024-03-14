mobile app bar

“You’re a Liar”: Zion Williamson Calls Out Reporter, Tackles ‘Referee’ Question with Caution

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“You’re a Liar”: Zion Williamson Calls Out Reporter, Tackles ‘Referee’ Question with Caution

Sep 26, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during a press conference at the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day from the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The league is getting ready for the playoffs and there are some telltale signs. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was recently approached by a reporter with one such supposed sign, which was, according to the reporter, fewer calls from the referees. Since it was a sensitive topic and his answer could’ve gotten him into trouble with the NBA, Zion cleverly dodged the controversial angle and instead provided a more mature perspective with his answer.

As seen in this clip posted by Pelicans Film Room on X, the reporter had asked Zion if the refs are allowing teams to be more physical because the number of free throw attempts per game has supposedly decreased since January across the league. Even though the reporter clarified that he doesn’t intend to get Williamson in trouble with the league, this could’ve gone wrong for the youngster, considering that there have been some serious allegations made against the NBA refs recently, including betting allegations.

However, Zion wasn’t willing to touch the topic with a 10-foot pole. Players getting fined for criticizing the refs has become a staple in the NBA over the years. Therefore, with a smile on his face, the 23-year-old proceeded with caution. He jokingly called out the reporter, saying, “Wow, you’re a liar [about not intending to get Zion in trouble]... you’re trying to get me in trouble. Nah, I’m just messin’.”

Then the Pelicans star went on to give his thoughts on the decreased number of FTs in the league. He said, “If I had to take a guess, they’re getting ready for playoffs.” Based on the things that Zion has learnt, especially from the vets with playoffs experience, this is a common thing every year. The calls that players get during the regular season are easily discarded when the stakes are a little higher. So, since we’re nearly a month away from the next segment of the season, the refs might just be doing it to prepare the players for what’s about to come.

Rudy Gobert has been in trouble for his comments on refs

While Zion dodged a bullet with a clever answer, Rudy Gobert, on the other hand, believes in speaking his mind. Gobert’s issue with the officiating in the league is well known and he has been in trouble because of being vocal against it. In March of 2023, when the Wolves lost to the Celtics, Gobert blamed the two-point loss on bad decision making by the refs.

He said, “I think he stole the ball. I would never lose a jump ball to Grant Williams, with all due respect. I mean, if I do, it’s really on me. But I didn’t. Completely stole the ball, and I don’t know what happened with that situation.”

View on Website

Furthermore, a few days ago, when the Wolves lost to the Cavs in OT, Gobert made an unprofessional gesture towards the refs, hinting that there’s financial motive involved in the way they’re making decisions. For that act, he was charged a hefty $100k by the NBA.

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these