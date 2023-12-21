“Zach Lavine Sneaking On The Lakers Plane”: Gilbert Arenas, Following LeBron James’ Interaction With Bulls Guard, Ponders Over Potential Blockbuster Trade

Gilbert Arenas hilariously hit upon a way to troll Zach LaVine on a post on X [Formerly Twitter]. Following the Chicago Bulls’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Arenas put out a meme amidst the rampant rumors surrounding LaVine’s potential move to LA. Agent Zero joked that the highflying guard would try parting ways with the Bulls right after the game by finding a way onto LeBron James and the Lakers’ plane back to California.

The Chicago Bulls played their fixture against the Los Angeles Lakers with Zach LaVine sidelined yet again. Despite their All-Star guard missing his 10th straight game, DeMar DeRozan and Co. were able to begin their six-game homestand with a huge win.

The All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis had particularly good outings in this contest. James recorded a 25-point, 10-rebound double, while Davis backed him up with a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double of his own. However, an incredible overall team performance led by DeRozan’s heroic 27-point, 7-rebound, and 9-assist near triple-double, helped the Bulls grab a 124-108 victory.

Earlier in the season, Zach LaVine was rumored to leave the Chicago Bulls. For the longest time, the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers were reported to be the frontrunners to acquire the two-time Dunk Champion. However, at the moment, everything seems to be up in the air. Admittedly, anything could happen.

Gilbert Arenas expects the Lakers to acquire Zach LaVine in exchange for three players

Following the Los Angeles Lakers-Chicago Bulls matchup, Zach LaVine was seen exchanging pleasantries with LeBron James. Of course, the incident added fuel to the fire and stirred trade rumors. LaVine has often even given fans multiple reasons to speculate that playing for the Purple & Gold was something that was on his radar.

Apart from his connection with UCLA, LaVine has often spoken about his desire to represent the California franchise. Earlier in this campaign, the 28-year-old was seen putting on an LA cap, something that left Laker Nation dreaming.

Gilbert Arenas very recently made claims that the Los Angeles Lakers would acquire Zach LaVine by parting ways with three players – Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, and Taurean Prince. Further, Arenas also believed that the two-time All-Star wouldn’t mind being the third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis if it resulted in him winning a title.

The Lakers will certainly try playing all their cards to win a championship until LeBron James is still active. Hence, exchanging several assets to gain a third All-Star is a possible move that Rob Pelinka could pull off.