NBA players preview Call of Duty 2023 at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League

Call of Duty 2023 is currently facing huge hype as NBA players get their exclusive preview of the upcoming game. Activision releases a new version of the shooter on an annual basis, thus keeping fans hyped for the latest one.

According to speculation, the next Call of Duty will be Modern Warfare 3, which will continue the story of Captain Price and Task Force 141. The rebooted story featured returning characters as well as introduced new ones for a fresh tale. The COD MW2 reboot ended with a cliffhanger that teased Vladimir Makarov, and fans are excited to see this villain return.

This Call of Duty 2023 has been shown to a few COD Partners, fans are excited to learn more about it. Thus, this article will be sharing what happened during NBA Summer League exclusive event and what is known about MW3 so far.

NBA stars get their first exclusive look at Call of Duty 2023

NBA Summer League is one of the biggest yearly events in the sports world, and Activision took this opportunity to share an exclusive preview with some notable players. The players being mentioned are Jeremy Sochan, Kennedy Chandler, Ishmail Wainright, and more.

Among all these players Jeremy Sochan put a story on Instagram claiming that he was one of the first ever to see the new Call of Duty 2023. Thus proving every NBA player who was there in the room got their first look at Call of Duty 2023.

No leaked pictures have been shared by any of these players due to NDA. On everyone’s social media, all these players are shown playing Warzone instead of the new game. Activision is keeping their lips sealed regarding this matter and give a grand reveal sometime in the future.

However, in some reports information has been found that Call of Duty 2023 will give a nostalgic feeling as many features will be reused. Fans might find this interesting as many miss the old days of Call of Duty from 2009.

That is everything you need to know about the exclusive Call of Duty 2023 showcase at the NBA Summer League.