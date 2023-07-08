The One Shot SP-X 80 Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Everyone Should Have

The SP-X 80 is one of the most underappreciated Sniper Rifles in the game due to the MCPR-300. This SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2.0 will show you why it is as good as its competitor.

Warzone 2.0 is currently in the SMG, BR, and AR Meta. Players are only using Sniper Rifles for long-range engagements and to deal with enemies far away. They are not using them as their primary weapons. However, rocking a Sniper can have multiple benefits.

For one, it keeps you out of trouble and away from all the medium-ranged gunfights. The second is that you will have lethal firepower at your disposal. To take advantage of both of those facts, we will build a customized loadout for the SP-X 80 which is on par, if not better than the MCPR-300 in the game. Let us get into the loadout.

The Best SP-X 80 Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4 By Far

The SP-X 80 is frequently overshadowed by the MCPR-300 primarily because it unlocks first and is considered better. However, the gun is better than most people give it credit for, and with a proper loadout, we can easily make it a one-shot headshot weapon, unlike other Snipers.

However, we will need good attachments that increase its bullet velocity. We need to ensure that the enemy goes down in one shot and does not live to see another day. Before that, we need to take a look at how we can unlock the weapon. This section is for the beginners in the game that need a good Sniper Rifle to play with besides the MCPR-300.

How to Unlock the SP-X 80 in Warzone 2.0

For beginners, the grinding and weapon-unlocking process can be a burden because it will be a while before you can access better weapons to use. This is especially true if you are looking to unlock the SP-X 80 because you will need to unlock the LA-B 330 first and then get it up to rank 17. From there you will unlock the SP-X 80.

This can be a tedious process but if you are looking to fast forward it you can go to the DMZ mode and exfil with the weapon. This will unlock it for you. From there on out you can start grinding out the attachments we are listing below.

Weapon Attachments

Rear Grip: Schlager Match

Schlager Match Stock: Max DMR Precision

Max DMR Precision Ammunition: .300 Incendiary

.300 Incendiary Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: 22.5’ Elevate-11

Since the Sniper Optics have a good magnification by itself we do not need to spend an attachment slot on an Optic. We start off with the Schlager Match Rear Grip which will increase the weapon’s mobility. It gives stat bonuses for the weapon’s ADS and sprint-to-fire speed which will help us aim faster than other Snipers. The aim of this attachment is to have an agile Sniper at our disposal.

Follow that up with the Max DMR Precision Stock. This attachment increases mobility and stability by increasing the ADS speed, crouch movement speed, and aiming stability. This lets our aim stay stable in longer ranges. Now, the .300 Incendiary ensures that we can effectively one-shot enemies. It will do DoT damage to enemies hit with our bullet and if it is a headshot you can expect a kill.

The FSS OLE-V Laser further increases our mobility and stability. It gives stat boosts for ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. This ensures that we have the fastest and the most agile Sniper in the lobby and our ADS speed will be as fast as ARs. This makes the weapon perfect for smaller maps as well like Ashika Island and now, Vondel Park.

The last attachment is the 22.5’ Elevate-11 is also a mobility-increasing attachment. It boosts the weapon’s overall movement speed, ADS speed and offers some hip recoil control.

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

For the secondary, we recommend you equip a high-fire rate weapon and there are none better than the ISO 45 and the Lachmann Sub. You can choose one according to your preference and availability. Having a good secondary ensures you do not get caught in a close-quarters situation with a Sniper rifle. That being said, let us look at the perks.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

For the first perk, we have Overkill because we equipped an SMG that is going to aid us in close-range gunfights. Double Time is going to double our sprint duration and will also increase the crouch movement speed. Fast Hands will help us to switch weapons faster just in case we get caught off guard in closer ranges.

Our final perk is going to be High Alert. Our vision will pulse when our enemies have their eyes on us. This perk is a really useful tool to have in the endgame where you do not know where the enemy is coming from. It can allow us to relocate to a safe spot.

For the lethal equipment, a Drill Charge is the best option we have since it will help us flush enemies out of buildings and corners. A Smoke Grenade is going to help us get away from enemies and reposition. It is a crucial piece of equipment we can use in the final stages of the game.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has lots of things you can rely on to safely finish the game. First, your Sniper is agile and destructive. It can one-shot kill a person and has enough movement speed to get you out of trouble. The SMG will help you close quarters and the Perks are designed to complement your every move.

