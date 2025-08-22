“Gisele Bündchen’s Net Worth Remained Unaffected”: Divorce Lawyer Details How Tom Brady Handled the $650 Million Split

Tom Brady’s relentless drive to keep playing football, choosing the game over his marriage and family, ultimately came at a cost. His wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, who stood by him for more than half of his Super Bowl wins, decided it was time to part ways.

Their divorce, though painful, had been looming for some time, and when it finally happened, both agreed to separate amicably for the sake of their two children. Since then, Brady and Bündchen have focused on personal growth while working together as co-parents.

Their split was one of the most high-profile divorces in the sports world. Both Brady and Bündchen were immensely successful in their own right, with individual careers that brought in enormous wealth. At the time of their separation, their combined net worth was estimated at $650 million, and dividing such vast assets could have been messy and contentious, if not for a crucial safeguard.

The couple had a “prenuptial agreement” in place, according to divorce lawyer Shazia Speckman. The prenup protected their individual fortunes, assets, and properties, including a $26 million real estate portfolio, making the process relatively straightforward.

“Gisele Bündchen’s net worth remained unaffected by her divorce from Tom Brady. The couple navigated their divorce seamlessly due to a prenuptial agreement. The divorce settlement, facilitated by a prenup and revised with the help of a mediator, showcased the couple’s commitment to an amicable separation. This approach allowed Gisele and Tom to retain the majority of their respective earnings.”

While no prenuptial agreement is completely ironclad, judges can sometimes set them aside after long marriages. Brady and Bündchen chose not to contest it. Instead, they relied on a mediator to handle the proceedings and honored the agreement, ensuring the separation remained amicable.

During mediation, they also agreed to “joint custody” of their children, guided by a shared commitment to their kids’ well-being. This co-parenting approach has defined their lives post-divorce. Both chose to remain in Florida, particularly in the Miami area, so they could stay actively involved in their children’s daily lives.

Importantly, the divorce has also allowed each of them to focus on “personal and professional growth”. Tom Brady has continued to expand his business ventures beyond football, while Bündchen has pursued modeling, wellness projects, and other opportunities. Both are thriving independently, yet remain supportive of one another as they co-parent, a sign that, even after their marriage ended, they managed to preserve mutual respect and stability for their family.