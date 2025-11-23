“Of Course, It’s Vegas”: Fans React as Deshaun Watson Makes His First Road Trip of the Season to Mentor Shedeur Sanders

All eyes are on Shedeur Sanders today, as he is set to make his first career NFL start. It’s been a long time coming, and fans of the QB will finally get to see what he looks like with a full game plan built around him. The Cleveland Browns gave the rookie first-team reps all week as well, so it’s full speed ahead for Shedeur.

Even Deshaun Watson has lent a helping hand to the young QB, as he will be making his first road trip of the regular season. It’s all in an effort to be on the sideline to mentor Shedeur.

However, considering his legal cases and notorious history, fans couldn’t help but point out the humor in Watson choosing the Las Vegas Raiders as his first road trip of the season.

“Of course, it’s Vegas,” one joked under Adam Schefter’s report. “Lmao that is NOT why he decided to go to Vegas,” another added, implying that Watson didn’t make the trip to mentor Shedeur.

“Dude just wanted a free flight to go gamble, 4 don’t care about Football,” someone else wrote.

Deshaun ain’t finna miss no Vegas trip. — David (@David1276615190) November 23, 2025

There was also one fan who pointed out the favoritism for Shedeur over Dillon Gabriel. “The organization is doing everything possible to help Sanders succeed, while doing nothing for Gabriel. Classic,” they said.

The last comment felt a bit like bait. After all, the Browns have done everything to show that they favor Gabriel over Shedeur. Kevin Stefanski was forced to go to the latter; it wasn’t a rushed decision.

Humor aside, it will be interesting to see if Watson’s gesture is a small preview of him starting again later in the season, provided he gets healthy and Shedeur struggles. It could also simply be him trying to show he wants to be part of the team.

According to reports, the Browns still view Watson as the franchise QB. They simply won’t admit that they handed him one of the worst contracts in NFL history and are determined to play it out. It’s a classic “Browns being the Browns” situation.

QB has always been a struggle for Cleveland. They’ve started 42 different ones since the turn of the century. Maybe Shedeur shows out today and gives the fanbase a bit of hope for the future. He and the team could use it because the outlook for both, as of now, looks bleak.