Justin Tucker’s Net worth: How Much Has The NFL’s Most Accurate Placekicker Earned Till Now?

Justin Tucker is one of the finest place-kickers in the NFL. Here’s how much money he has made by playing in the NFL.

Justin Paul Tucker is a 32-year-old American football placekicker who features for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. He played college football at Texas and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Ravens in 2012.

Tucker is widely regarded as one of the greatest kickers of all time. With a 91.3 percent accuracy rate, it would be fair to say that he thoroughly deserves the title. At 66 yards, he also holds the NFL record for the longest successful field goal.

Tucker began his professional career at the age of 23 and instantly tasted success. He made his professional debut with the Baltimore Ravens and continues to play for them.

Justin Tucker’s Net worth

As of 2022, Justin Tucker’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million. Justin signed a 4-year $24,000,000 contract with the Ravens that included a $5,500,000 signing bonus, $17,500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $6,000,000.

Tucker will earn a base salary of $1,250,000 and a signing bonus of $5,500,000 in 2022, with a $4,758,333 cap hit and a dead cap value of $20,016,666.

Potential Out: 2025, 3 years, $17,500,000; dead cap of $5,800,000

At signing, $14 million is guaranteed (signing bonus + 2022 salary + 2023 salary + 2023 option bonus). On the fifth league day of 2023, $3.5 million of 2024 salary is fully guaranteed. Option Bonus for 2023: $6 million.

Justin Tucker’s Records

Most accurate kicker (min. 100 attempts)

Most seasons with 30 field goals made (7)

JUSTIN TUCKER ARE YOU KIDDING ME. NFL-RECORD 66-YARD KICK FOR THE WIN 🤯🤯🤯 (via @NFL)

Longest field goal — 66 yards

The first kicker to score in the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s in the same game.

The fastest kicker to 1,000 points (2019)

The fastest kicker to reach 300 career field goals (2021)

