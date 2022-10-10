Longest field goal in NFL history : Is Justin Tucker the best kicker in NFL history?

Justin Tucker is one of the longest-tenured kickers in NFL history, and he’s responsible for some of the longest kicks in history. He showed off his leg once more in the Ravens-Bengals game.

The Ravens and Bengals are playing a highly anticipated divisional matchup. Both teams are major threats to winning the division, and they both are tied entering this contest.

The NFC North has always been one of the toughest divisions, and it’s likely to be that way this year too. The Browns, Steelers, Ravens, and Bengals all have a strong case to make for a wild card berth at the least.

The Bengals won the AFC last year, the Ravens have an MVP candidate in Lamar Jackson, the Browns have stayed competitive without Deshaun Watson, and the Steelers have a Super Bowl-worthy defense.

Every game is important and this early season could come out to be very important heading into the dying stages of the season. In this game, the Ravens showed their might, winning 19-17.

Justin Tucker nails insane field goal : What is the longest field goal in NFL history?

The Ravens don’t just have weapons on offense and defense, they also have probably one of the greatest special teams weapons in NFL history.

Justin Tucker has a booming leg, and he doesn’t miss very often from deep, especially when the stakes are high. He proved his value once again during this game.

Before the first half ended, the Ravens went on a two-minute drill to get some points on the board. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get all the way to the red zone, but they got as far as they could.

Tucker was lined up for a 58-yard field goal, which, for normal kickers is a hard ask. Not Justin Tucker though. He calmly split the uprights, giving the Ravens a 13-10 lead entering the break.

Justin Tucker makes 58 yards look easy! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/6NTKXiih2E — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) October 10, 2022

He then also drilled the game-winning field goal, a 43-yarder with time running out to give Baltimore the win. It’s easy to pronounce Tucker as the best kicker in NFL history.

He has the best accuracy of all time at 91.185%. Unsurprisngly, Tucker also holds the record for the longest kick in NFL history at 66 yards. That kick was also a game winner.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?! JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

