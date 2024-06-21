Jason Kelce Explains What Makes New Heights Podcast “Go Viral”

Jason and Travis Kelce are now making waves globally with their New Heights podcast. After taking the American sports podcast scene by storm, the duo captured global attention with their enigmatic humor and Travis’s romance with popstar Taylor Swift. The podcasting duo keeps going viral on social media with their hilarious bits, thanks to a combination of their comedic chemistry and sports insight.

Jason Kelce explained it better during the Cannes Lion Festival, in conversation with Stagwell, as he credited his relationship with his younger brother and their ability to riff off of each other for all those viral moments. He said,

“I think a big reason for why we’re able to do that is because of our relationship…I’ve been saying stupid stuff in front of him all my life so i have no barriers of saying anything to him and that helps us…The stuff that really goes viral, the stuff that brings on advertisements and takes life of its own is stuff when we are just off the cuff, just shooting, it comes down to that relationship, and how comfortable you are to be creative.”

Jason and Travis are making sports fun even for people who might not necessarily be sports fans. Their bond shines through as they take a lighthearted approach to sports, and those lighthearted moments are mostly the ones that reach virality status on social media.

Both brothers stressed their bond as the reason behind the insane success of the podcast, but Travis was very particular about giving his elder brother the flowers he deserved.

Travis Kelce on Their Creative Process

Jason and Travis showed each other some mutual love as usual as they discussed the astronomical success of their podcast. The brothers’ creative adventure saw almost immediate success after they launched it in 2023. The younger brother credited Jason for most of the creative process behind the scenes.

From deciding on different segments like ‘No Dumb Questions,’ to what to call them, Travis credited most of it to Jason and their team, admitting that he “just show up and say nonsense.” He further credited Jason for his humor that connects with their audience, football fans and non-football fans alike. As he says listening to Jason give movie reviews is the “most entertaining thing.”