2025 NFL Draft: Despite 21 Wins, Quinn Ewers Feels “Little Underlooked” Compared to Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart

For the past few months, analysts have been highlighting quarterbacks like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and more recently, Will Howard as top prospects for the upcoming draft. Yet, despite his impressive college record with one of the country’s top programs, Texas native Quinn Ewers seems to be flying under the radar.

With a 27-9 record as a starter, including 11-1 on the road, and leading his team to the College Football Playoff twice, it’s surprising that his name isn’t getting more attention. So, why have scouts overlooked him? During the latest episode of the Rich Eisen Show, Tom Pelissero asked Quinn Ewers about the lack of attention he’s receiving despite his impressive resume and stats. Ewers expressed that he can’t fully grasp why scouts are overlooking him.

He considers himself the most polished quarterback in this draft class, crediting the adversity he has faced throughout his career. Ewers highlights the grit, resilience, and mental toughness he has shown, especially in helping turn around the Texas Longhorns’ program.

“Like you said I feel like I’m a little underlooked for sure. Just looking back at my resume, winning the last 21 of 26 games that I played. I feel like I’m the polished QB. I’ve been through the most. At the end of the day, I picture myself and carry myself with great humility. I’m not going to be the 1st QB taken and that’s just the reality of it. But at the end of day, it;’s something that will never be forgotten.”

Analysts and scouts currently rank both Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart ahead of Quinn Ewers in this draft class. They see Ward as the potential No. 1 overall pick and the first quarterback off the board. While scouts don’t view Dart as a first-round prospect, they project him as an early-round selection—still a higher grade than Ewers is getting.

Analysts see Ewers as a developmental quarterback, questioning his accuracy on all three levels of the field. He struggles to find receivers in tight windows and often appears unsure of how defenses are playing him. Despite his strong arm and quick release, these issues raise concerns.

Many analysts project Ewers as a Day 2 pick, with some even suggesting he could fall to Day 3. Teams could select him anywhere between the third and sixth rounds. There have even been whispers that his talents might be better suited for a future as a quarterback coach rather than as a starter in the NFL. At best, he might carve out a career as a backup.