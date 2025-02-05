“You Could’ve Been Travis Hunter Before Travis Hunter”: Ryan Clark Gets 100% Real About Derek Stingley Jr.

Setting career highs in interceptions and tackles, Houston Texans’ CB, Derek Stingley Jr., finally had his breakout year in 2024 after playing just 20 games throughout his rookie and sophomore seasons. Prior to establishing himself in the NFL, Stingley enjoyed one of the most dynamic rookie seasons in college football history.

Notching six interceptions, 15 pass defenses, and 17 punt returns in 2019, Stingley Jr. was a consensus All-American. Due to his ability to seemingly shine at whatever position he was asked to play, former Pittsburgh Steeler and fellow LSU alumni, Ryan Clark, had high praises for the now three-year NFL veteran. “I feel like you could have been Travis Hunter before Travis Hunter,” said Ryan Clark.

Additionally, Clark detailed the plan that he had for Stingley Jr., explaining

“Okay… he’s going to be the best corner in football, as a freshman, and he’s going to return… Then they’re going to work him into the offense as a sophomore, because we are going to build a Heisman campaign for Sting. He’s going to wear number seven as a junior and he’s going to play offense and defense… I think he can do it.”

Unfortunately, for Clark, this was only in his head. According to Stingley Jr., “It could’ve been done, but I wouldn’t have done it in hopes of getting a Heisman. I just would’ve done it because that’s what I had been doing.”

To Clark’s credit, however, the former Tiger did mention that playing both sides of the ball came to him naturally.

“Growing up playing offense and defense, that’s what everybody did. High school, offense and defense, seven-on-seven… I’m thinking that’s my norm.”

For the sake of comparison, Stingley played 25 college games to Hunter’s 22. The LSU product collected 56 solo tackles and six interceptions, whereas Hunter managed 47 solo tackles and seven interceptions throughout his time in Colorado. While Stingley did generate 284 all-purpose yards as a punt returner, Hunter dwarfs him in the receiving game.

Tallying 1,979 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns in just two seasons, the former Buffalo and 2024 Heisman trophy winner is clearly the preferred candidate when it comes to throwing the ball. An offensive debut in the NFL for Stingley Jr. seems relatively impossible at this point time, meaning we’ll likely never know what his potential as a WR could be.

However, Hunter slated to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning fans will at least get to find out who the better defender between the two may be in the near future. Until then, they’ll be forced to ponder on the various “What if?” scenarios of Stingley’s career, just as Clark himself has for all of these years.