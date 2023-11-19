“It’s Painful to See”: FSU Coach Mike Norvell Fights Through Emotions While Reflecting on His QB Jordan Travis’ Injury

Florida State sealed an unbeaten home record, dominating North Alabama 58-13 and advancing to 11-0 (8-0 ACC). However, the triumph was overshadowed by quarterback Jordan Travis’ early exit due to a serious leg injury. He was carted off the field and taken to the hospital. Reflecting on the post-game conference, head coach Mike Norvell struggled to contain his emotions.

Norvell provided no update on Jordan Travis’ injury but expressed the team’s emotional struggle witnessing their leader’s fall on Senior Night. Norvell emphasized Travis’ significance beyond being a quarterback after the game.

He acknowledged the challenge of not knowing the extent of the injury. Despite the emotional setback, he commended the team for regrouping and continuing to play at a high level. Per FSU Plays Daily Mike Norvell said,

“We knew this was Jordan Travis’ last game at Doak Campbell Stadium. I wanted to see him have a special game. Anytime somebody gets hurt, it’s painful to see, it’s painful to have to go through. You just want so bad for that kid because he does everything right. I can’t say that I did block it out.”

Witnessing their coach get emotional over the loss of the quarterback in the first quarter, fans felt a deep sense of pride. The wholesome reactions from the fans reflected the strong connection between the team and its supporters.

Meanwhile, Coach emphasized the challenging reality of coaching, expressing the difficulty when any player, regardless of their role, goes down. He acknowledged the commitment to all players on the field while recognizing the undeniable impact of such setbacks.

NFL Insider Breaks Down Insights on Tackle Linked to Jordan Travis’ Leg Injury

Discussing the hip-drop tackle, an NFL league source expressed concern over its dangers after Jordan Travis’ injury. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the source emphasized the urgency to address this issue, considering it extremely dangerous. The tackle gained increased attention this week due to notable injuries, including those of Ravens TE Mark Andrews and FSU QB Jordan Travis.

Jordan suffered a severe leg injury due to a legal hip-drop tackle. A defender, executing the tackle, grabbed Travis by the waist, forcefully falling and landing on his leg, possibly causing a break. Notably, the NFL considered banning the hip-drop tackle last year but didn’t. The challenge lies in finding a safer tackling method that doesn’t risk the opponent gaining yards or scoring.

The hip-drop involves a defender encircling and tackling the runner, then swinging their weight to fall on the side of the runner’s leg—typically the ankle or knee. This tactic, often used by smaller defenders against larger opponents, aims to bring the runner down.

However, it renders the runner defenseless, unable to escape from under the falling defender. The injury risk arises as the ankle gets trapped beneath the defender’s weight.