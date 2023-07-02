3 Years After Spending His First Million in a Jiffy, Justin Jefferson Invests in $2,000,000,000 Worth Travel App

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson poses for a photo after receiving the award for AP Offensive Player during the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In an interview with ‘GQ Sports’ around 3 years ago, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson opened up on how he spent his first million while he was a rookie on jewelry, cars, clothes, etc. With an estimated $50,000 on jewelry, $150,000 on a Mercedes, $20,000 on clothing, and $10,000 on shoes, he indulged in his passion for luxury items. He also invested in a $405,000 townhouse and allocated around $20,000 for interior design. Additionally, Jefferson expressed his aspirations to travel in the future, including dream destinations like Bora Bora, France, London, Greece, and Spain.

Overall, Jefferson mentioned that he saved about half of his first million and plans to use his money wisely. He emphasized the importance of managing finances and advised others to be smart with their money, invest in good causes, and plan for life beyond football. Living by the saving standards he set for himself, according to Front Office Sports, Jefferson, along with Khris Middleton, recently invested in a $2,000,000,000 worth travel app.

Justin Jefferson Expands Investment Portfolio with GetYourGuide and More

In GetYourGuide’s recent $85 million Series F funding round, Justin Jefferson joined forces with other prominent athletes like Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman, and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson to invest in the highly valued travel app.

Their investments were facilitated through Patricof Co. It is a renowned firm with a rich portfolio of over fifty athlete clients. As far as the $2 billion value Jefferson-backed startup is concerned, it provides a platform for travel booking and personalized tourist experiences.

Not stopping there, Justin Jefferson has made additional noteworthy investments as well. Alongside Middleton and Gausman, he joined a group of 25 Patricof Co-athlete clients in purchasing a 104-acre farm in Iowa. This demonstrates his interest in diversifying his investments beyond the tech industry and exploring opportunities in different sectors.

Splurging on Grills: Justin Jefferson’s Lavish Lifestyle and Financial Transition

Justin Jefferson once spent thousands of dollars on custom-implanted grills in his teeth which are fitted delicately to look like braces. He spent $200,000 on those grills which showcases his unique taste in accessories and lavish lifestyle. However, amidst the glitz, Jefferson’s transition into strategic investments speaks volumes about his financial growth.

With a reported net worth of $7 million, Justin Jefferson has the financial means to indulge in such lavish accessories. Despite indulging in such purchases, Justin’s recent ventures into startups like GetYourGuide demonstrate a newfound focus on long-term wealth generation. With each calculated move, he continues to strike a balance between high-end style and astute financial decision-making, setting an example for others in the realm of professional sports.