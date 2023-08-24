3 Years Before Getting Fat-Shamed by Ryan Clark, Tua Tagovailoa Spent $30,000 on Building a New Gym at Home

Tua Tagovailoa is not at all happy with Ryan Clark fat-shaming him live on national TV. The Dolphins QB has had a massive transformation this offseason as he gained some muscle, majorly to avoid injuries. Tua has put a lot of focus on his health to get back in his perfect form, to the point that he has even learned Jiu-Jitsu. His obsession with fitness even made him spend $30,000 around 3 years ago, to build his own gym.

Tua signed a four-year contract worth $30 million in 2020. One of his first purchases that he made from his rookie deal according to his video on GQ Sports, was his house which cost him $1.65 million. However, since it was the time of the pandemic, Tua didn’t think twice before splashing a good sum of money to get him all the fitness amenities necessary to stay fit at home.

Tua Tagovailoa Built a New Gym at Home for $30,000

Tua Tagovailoa featured on a GQ Sports video to talk about how he spent his first million. One of the biggest purchases was surely his 4,376 sq ft mansion in Miami. But he made sure to not compromise his fitness amenities in case the pandemic hits again. Because of that, Tua had to get a lawn for him to practice his footwork and a gym with all necessary equipments inside.

“The biggest thing that I wanted in a house that I was looking for was a yard,” Tagovailoa said. “Because, if a pandemic ended up happening again, we couldn’t go to a park or we couldn’t go to the gym. I’d just be able to go out to the backyard and just be able to do my footwork get my throwing in. Just be able to have everything here.”

Furthermore, he even talked about his extensive gym that cost him $30,000 to build in his garage. “I also ended up getting gym equipment for my garage,” he said. “It was about $30k. So gym equipment 30 grand.” This shows that Tua’s fitness, was and has been his top priority all along. This is specially why Tua has not been pleased with analyst Ryan Clark’s recent comments on his fitness.

Tagovailoa Reacts to Ryan Clark’s Fat-Shaming

Tua Tagovailoa was recently fat-shamed by former NFL player turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. Clark joked that Tua doesn’t seem to have hit the gym this offseason. Responding to him, Tua made sure to clap back at the NFL veteran. In his recent press conference on Wednesday, Tua said, “You think I wanted to build all this muscle? Like, to some extent I wanted to be a little lighter. There’s a mixture of things that people don’t understand, that people don’t know about, that are talked about that go behind the scenes.”

Following which, the salty Hawaiian added, “So, you know, I’d appreciate it if you kept my name out your mouth. That’s what I’d say.” Tua has been on a roll this offseason and it appears that this season, he is going to unleash his real skills on the gridiron with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on his offense and Eli Apple on defense.