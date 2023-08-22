4 Months After $30,000 Child Support Controversy, Antonio Brown Ordered to be Arrested for Not Paying Dues to His Ex, Wiltrice Jackson

Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Antonio Brown gestures to the fans while standing in from t of former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown is back again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. This time, as per TMZ, an arrest warrant has been issued in Miami-Dade County court against him over unpaid child support. A similar incident happened four months ago when he allegedly missed a payment of $30,000 in child support to his ex Wiltrice Jackson.

AB avoided getting penalized for his unpaid child support last time by making the payment later on but this time, he has landed in some serious trouble. He is way past his deadline for the second time this year. Jackson has accused the ex-NFL WR of owing her $15,000 in child support and by Aug. 9, the court issued a warrant against him due to the same matter.

Antonio Brown Owes His Ex $15,000 in Child Support

AB and Wiltrice Jackson, who used to date each other during the former receiver’s time with the Steelers, share a daughter together. Their relationship didn’t end well as Jackson accused AB of domestic violence. However, he was never charged for it. The two have been living separately for a long time. After his breakup with Jackson, AB has had a couple of other dating stints, which also did not end well.

However, the latest inclusion to his laundry list of mischiefs may cost him around $20,000, per TMZ, which includes $15,000 in child support as demanded by Jackson and $5,000 in attorney fees to get him out of the legal mess which may end up with him going to jail, if things don’t go his way.

AB always has some sort of mischief up his sleeve to give his fans a facepalm moment every week. Moreover, when it comes to missing child support payments, Antonio has been accused of doing the same mistake twice already. Back in April this year, he was heavily criticized for not paying $30,000 to his former partner.

AB Allegedly Missed a $30,000 Payment in April

Around four months ago, Antonio Brown’s ex had accused him of missing a payment of more than $30,000. However, he managed to avoid going to jail by posting a screenshot of making a $33,260.58 payment to her. In fact, after making the payment, Brown had told CBS6Albany, “I pay my bills I am a professional.” However, he has repeated the same mistake yet again.

AB’s unpredictable pattern of attracting trouble has become predictable in its own way. Now, even his most loyal fans can’t understand the anomaly of his actions. “AB’s downfall needs to be studied,” one fan said. Even if he makes the payment this time as well, there would still be a question of whether he would do the same again.