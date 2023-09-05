“$402 a Day For a Suburban?”: Tom Brady’s Hertz Receipt Causes a Stir on Social Media

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady as a Hertz endorser has been featured in many commercials. The NFL legend has actually been very vocal about it. As it turns out, Brady was recently seen to be personally using Hertz’s services after his $402 receipt went viral. Tom Brady is one of the world’s most marketable athletes. His name alone is enough to pique interest. This is exactly why the receipt ended up causing a stir on social media.

The receipt displayed TB12 renting a car service during a visit to the Hamptons. The receipt documented a rental car for a 2023 Suburban. It had a return date of August 31. The staggering cost and tax levied on it left social media buzzing about the QB’s lavish travel expenses.

Tom Brady’s Receipt Causes Social Media Frenzy

Over the weekend, the sports world witnessed a twist as reporter Darren Rovell took to Twitter to share a Hertz receipt. The receipt was left behind by none other than NFL GOAT Tom Brady. However, what was really shocking about it is that the receipt displayed a charge of $402 for a rental of a 2023 Suburban. Rovell’s post about the same on X read,

“Hey Tom Brady I think you left your receipt in the center console of your rental in the Hamptons. Well, I guess you really do use Hertz!”

Brady also decided to not keep quiet on the matter. Known for his sense of humor, Brady confirmed that the receipt was indeed authentic. In a playful exchange with Rovell on X, he even joked about the ad revenue value of it. Brady said, “I tried to tell you guys I actually use Hertz. What’s the ad value of this receipt Darren?”

Fans on social media took notice of the incident. They followed it up with astonishment at the price tag and the additional tax associated with renting a 2023 Suburban. “$402 a day for a suburban?” a fan wrote in astonishment.

Tom Brady Apparently Didn’t Get a “Brand Ambassador” Discount from Hertz

This past Sunday, NFL Twitter went crazy when Darren Rovell shared a snapshot of a receipt found in a rental car’s console. The astounding total was $402 with Tom Brady’s name gracing the document. The charges and taxes were $82.98. The receipt said that the New England Patriots legend rented a 2023 Chevy Suburban rental which was to be returned by August 31.

A funny fact about this story is that Tom Brady himself is a brand ambassador for Hertz. Even then, he found himself on the receiving end of such a bill. Hertz and Brady partnered up in October 2021 when the company made it large investment in EVs public.

The company has used Brady’s services to release a number of ads in the last three years. However, Tom Brady would have hoped to get a special “brand ambassador” discount, but that wasn’t the case this time around.