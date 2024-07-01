49ers Fan Julia Roberts’ Admiration for Patrick Mahomes Resurfaces Amid Viral Clip With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s Dublin leg of Eras Tour turned out to be a star-studded affair yesterday. The concert was graced by the likes of Travis Kelce, Julia Roberts, and Stevie Nicks, among others. The highlight of the night, however, was the viral interaction between Kelce and Julia, where the latter appeared to be gushing over the NFL star. As a result, a 6-month-old video has now surfaced showing the Hollywood star raving about Patrick Mahomes.

In her interview with Sirius XM, Julia Roberts, who is an avid documentary lover, revealed that she was pleasantly surprised after watching the critically acclaimed “Quarterback” on Netflix. She revealed that the documentary gave her new insights into the world of the NFL, especially on the man behind the legend of Patrick Mahomes.

“I watched this documentary series, “Quarterback”. It has changed my life, I think, because I’m a big football fan, but this has given me an insight… like I have so much respect right now for Patrick Mahomes. I don’t know what to do with it.”

She revealed that before the documentary; she was under the assumption that being a quarterback simply meant showing up and throwing balls around the field. But after watching the docu-series, she realized that even NFL players undergo immense preparation and dedicated training regimes, much like herself. This newfound knowledge greatly increased her respect for the Chiefs’ QB.

“You think the quarterback, you think like, ‘Oh he shows up and throws the ball around and I mean that’s what I thought… [But] that’s wrong and I felt a kinship because I feel like my homework, when I’m working, it never ends. There is always some other element, some other thing to learn to, figure out to, get ready for to… so I kind of felt like I understand you, Patrick Mahomes.”

It’s heartening to see stars from other industries give NFL players their flowers. However, while Roberts’ outreach towards Mahomes was more of admiration, her now-viral interaction with Travis Kelce was arguably ‘weird’.

Julia Captured Scratching Kelce’s Chest at the Eras Tour

Yesterday, during the conclusion of the Eras Tour in Dublin, a short clip that captured the interaction between Travis and Julia went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the clip, the Hollywood actress and Travis were seen interacting normally with each other until Roberts started scratching Kelce’s chest. While the context of the interaction isn’t known yet, the video has since gone viral due to the sheer absurdity of the duo’s actions.

Roberts scratching Kelce’s chest while the TE is giggling and talking to Julia is every meme-maker’s dream. Jokes aside, Travis’ networking skills are truly impressive.

Every interaction that we see of him with another A-list celebrity shows how endearing and wholesome people find him. Considering the versatility that he has displayed on and off the field so far, it will be interesting to see how the TE plans his career trajectory post-retirement, as there will be plenty of options.