When Is Big 12 Planning Its Conference-Wide Pro Day for NFL Draft 2024?

The NFL draft is quickly approaching, and the league will extend invitations to prospective players for the NFL Combine. While the Combine selectively invites or accepts the cream of the crop, Pro Day offers an opportunity for players left out of the Combine, prompting teams to expand their draft boards.

Pro Day provides NFL teams with essential information on players, including measurements and test scores, which they can incorporate into their evaluation models. Many undrafted free agents enter the league based on their Pro Day performances. Unlike the Combine, Pro Day allows NFL teams and their scouts to spend more time and have a higher degree of contact with the players, as per ProFootball Network.

Most schools conduct their pro days from early March to the last week of April. It often becomes hectic for teams since there are more than a few pro days being held across the country; therefore, teams must prioritize where to go. As it turns out, at least one conference has found a solution to this problem — the Bis 12. They have entered into a partnership with the NFL for the first-ever conference-wide Pro Day, featuring state-of-the-art medical and player skill assessments.

The 5-day event will kick off on 27th March at the Ford Center at the Star, the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility in Frisco, Texas. The Air Force Reserve will be the official title sponsor. Recognizing that only a handful of players make it to the league, the Big 12 will offer a job fair and non-football career networking opportunities for their athletes. The Pro Day will officially be covered by the NFL Network and other NFL Media platforms, providing athletes nationwide exposure, Big 12 Sports reports.

With both the Combine and Pro Day concluding by the end of March, the stage will be set for the 2024 NFL Draft.

When and Where is the NFL Draft 2024?

Only 66 days remain before we witness new faces entering the league. The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light is set to commence on April 25th and conclude on April 27th. The honor of hosting the 89th NFL Draft goes to the motor city of Detroit, and they have already started preparing for the big day.

The NFL and the City of Detroit have patterned up for the On The Clock Tour, which aims to bring excitement to the city and its neighborhoods, leading up to the highly anticipated draft. This multi-stop tour kicked off on January 13th at Winterfest at the Kemeny Recreation Center. Attendees will enjoy a host of activities, including traditional winter activities, great food through food carts, arcade-style games, arts and crafts, and other football-themed activities such as kicking a field goal or running a 40-yard dash, according to Visit Detroit.

The NFL Draft promises to introduce some great talents to the NFL, including Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix, Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., and more. The Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals, and Chargers currently comprise the teams with the top five picks.