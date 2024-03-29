“I Just Want To Palm Your Face Right Now”: Deion Sanders Expresses Disappointment in Son Shilo For Missing Out His Vacation With the Family

A few days ago Deion Sanders revealed his plans to take a boys’ trip to the Dominican Republic. The video via Well Off Media gained traction as the Sanders kids remained wary of their dad’s plan. However, as Deion fulfilled his boys’ trip promise, Shilo Sanders‘ absence bothered him.

Shilo Sanders has a way of getting on his dad’s nerves with his humorous antics and even his father’s sarcastic imitations. This time he annoyed Coach Prime more than usual by missing the boys’ trip. Deion Sanders, who was clearly displeased but valued discipline more had his reasons clear. Quoting in his regimental style, Sanders stated three major reasons for leaving Shilo behind.

“A. I left him because he got up late.” When someone asked, “He left his passport?” he continued, “B. He left his passport. C. He changed his mind in the last minute.”

Though Sanders did a fine job at keeping his principles untouched, his disappointment as a father knew no bounds. In an excerpt from a Well Off Media clip, Deion face-timed Shilo as he added a touch of fatherly twist to the show.

“I just wanna palm your face right now!” added Deion, who also clarified how he considered Shilo his No. 1 son for his preparedness.

Deion Sanders in his latest ranking saga suggested that Shilo was moving up the rankings and might have a chance against Deion Sanders Jr.‘s top position. Now that Shilo missed his father’s trip, the awaited rankings will intrigue the fans more than usual.

Deion Sanders’ Reaction to Shilo’s Mischief Tickles Fans

The Instagram reel saw a myriad of reactions wrapped in humor for both Deion Sanders and his kid Shilo. Some had humorous comments like “So you ungrateful” and “Shilohthat mischievous child keep u young”. Other fans pointed out Deion Sanders’ pain for traveling without his youngest son. A few fans sympathized writing, “I feel Daddy Deion’s pain” and “Shilo been giving prime the Blues since he was a biddy.” The ‘So you’re ungrateful’ comment also saw much traction, with comparisons made on Deion and Shilo Sanders’ humor.

Amidst the playfulness, Shedeur Sanders is emerging to be a better prospect for Prime’s next top-ranked son. Taking his role as the Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback very seriously, Shedeur is utilizing the offseason to chisel his skills. In a video clip uploaded by Deion Sanders, Shedeur is seen grabbing the ball while practicing his footwork with a serene tropical background.

It is undeniable that Sanders’ second son, who might enter the 2025 NFL Draft, has a lot at stake in addition to the expectations from Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes. However, as Shilo misses the famous Sanders spring trip, he has time to follow in his brother’s footsteps.