Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shares Exciting Moments Of Her First Vacation With Boyfriend Jacquees After Announcing Pregnancy

Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra recently announced her pregnancy with rapper boyfriend Jacquees after a shaky exchange with Dreezy last month. However, it seems all is well between the love birds as they just came back from a “baecation” to Sint Maarten.

The pregnancy is no less than a battle for Deiondra as she continues to fight through health complications, with a slim chance of becoming a mother as she shared on her pregnancy announcement post on IG. But that isn’t stopping the 31-year-old from staying positive and keeping herself healthy.

While the Sanders family is eagerly expecting a baby, she went on her first vacation trip with her boyfriend Jacquees after pregnancy. Along with her posts on IG, she closely documented the trip via her personal YouTube channel as a vlog, which clearly showcased how excited the young couple is to start a family together.

Sint Maarten, popularly known as Saint Martin, is an island in the Caribbean Sea, which lies 190 miles east of Puerto Rico. The island is famous for its festive nightlife, beautiful beaches, jewelry, and casinos, which can be seen in Deiondra’s vlog.

On one hand, Jacquees requested Deiondra to let him spend $2,000 at the casino. While, on the other hand, Deiondra planned to buy some vacation jewelry which is something she always does.

Highlights Of Deiondra’s First No-Alcohol Vacation

The vlog starts with Deiondra and Jacquees landing at Sint Maarten and right off the bat, Deion’s daughter revealed that this was going to be her first vacation without any alcohol. Furthermore, she also opened up about her bucket list of visiting at least one place she has never seen before, each year.

However, Jacquees made it clear why the vlog won’t show every part of their trip. “You know why these videos are going to be so far?” Jacquees told Deiondra. “Because our kids get to watch it and be like, ‘Oh, this what y’all was doing?'” But that didnt stop Deiondra from discussing the whereabouts of n*de beaches, with a local of Saint Martin.

Soon after Deiondra gave a glimpse of the hotel she and Jacquees were staying at which was named, Sonesta Ocean Point Resort. On day two of the trip, they headed to Maho Beach which is famous for the planes that come dangerously close while landing at the airport.

All in all, it appeared to be a much-needed vacation for the soon-to-be mother, who has all the burden in the world to make her pregnancy a success and make Deion Sanders a grandpa for the first time.