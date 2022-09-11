7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady explains why he prefers being called ‘old & trash’ instead of ‘GOAT’

Tampa Bay star Tom Brady explains why he would rather be called ‘old and slow’ instead of being referred to as the Greatest Of All Time.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the sport. After all, how many QBs are there is the world who have 7 Super Bowl rings? How many have the license to boast about winning more championships than any single franchise in the history of the sport?

Although Brady left the world shellshocked when he suddenly announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year, he decided to un-retire in a matter of weeks.

He is all set to lead the Bucs yet again this season which shows that the man’s love for the sport transcend all limits. Looking at his numbers and the hunger to give his best at the biggest stage, it would be fair to call him the GOAT.

However, Tom doesn’t really like being called the greatest of all time. In fact, in an interview in December 2019, Brady had claimed that he would rather prefer being called old and trash instead of being referred to as the GOAT.

Tom Brady admits he was never the ‘first guy chosen’ during his early days as a QB

“I’d rather you insult me or something like that,” Brady had said during an episode of E!’s “In the Room.” Moreover, in February 2019, Brady had told ABC’s Michael Strahan that he doesn’t really take compliments well.

“I don’t even like being called the GOAT. It makes me cringe. I guess I take compliments worse than I take criticism. I wish you would say, ‘You’re trash. You’re too old. You’re too slow. You can’t get it done no more.’ And I would say, ‘Thank you very much. I’m going to prove you wrong,’” Tom said.

Brady went on to add that although he faced a lot of criticism during his early days, he figured out ways to thrive at the highest level. “I was a late bloomer, I struggled in college. I struggled at the early part of my career, like I was never the first guy chosen. So I think that part is just in me, it’s deep, and it’s there. It’s not going anywhere.”

“The foundation of where I was, who I am, where I started… where I’m at now is a reflection of so many things and situations and occurrences that had to happen,” he added.

Tom is an inspiration. Nobody would have expected that the man would go on to become one of the finest QBs of all time when he was first roped in by the Patriots. Even at 45, he is as determined to win a Super Bowl as he was in his 20s.

