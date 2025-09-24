“74% of Nutritional Research Is Funded by Big Food”: Gary Brecka Tells Will Compton What’s Wrong With Diet, Drugs & Lifestyle

Most people know that the typical American diet is far from healthy. It’s filled with highly processed and sugary foods, oversized portions, and unhealthy fats that continue to dominate the system. Things have gotten so bad that health biologists like Gary Brecka feel the need to step in and share the truth with the public.

Advertisement

The health biologist decided to take the discussion to Bussin’ With the Boys in their latest podcast. During the show, former NFL athlete Will Compton asked about the American diet and whether health companies actually want people to stay sick and unhealthy. The answer may surprise you.

Brecka began by explaining why America has one of the lowest life expectancy rates in the world.

“The reason why most Americans are not living healthier, happier, longer, more fulfilling lives is because of what we call modifiable risk factors. Like diet and lifestyle changes that you could make tomorrow that would dramatically extend your life,” Brecka shared.

The biologist then dropped a major truth bomb on the boys that made Compton’s eyes widen.

“So, I do feel that when 74% of our nutritional research is funded by big food, you get a food pyramid that says Lucky Charms is more nutritious than grass-fed steak,” Brecka added.

It is, in fact, true. On the American food pyramid taught to elementary students, cereal is categorized as more important than meat. This made sense when cereal was a simple, quick, and nutritious breakfast, but now the market is oversaturated with sugary, unhealthy options.

But why is the American food system like this? Shouldn’t it be illegal to market products that can harm people? According to Brecka, that’s far from the case.

“If you’re a pharmaceutical company, you make chemicals and synthetics and pharmaceuticals that go into hundreds of millions of human beings. You have no fiduciary responsibility to those people,” Brecka revealed.

“Who’s my fiduciary to? My investor. I can actually go to prison if I do not make a return for my investor… So, my duty is not to make the cleanest, healthiest products. My duty is to make the biggest profit,” he added.

It’s a scary reality that Americans have to live with. The higher-ups in the food industry are not concerned with the overall health and well-being of the millions of people they sell food to. Instead, they’re more concerned with their bank accounts.

Brecka then compared the food industry to the car industry. He pointed out that when a car model has something wrong with it, it’s recalled immediately and fixed. That type of behavior is not seen in the food business. People are willing to overlook health factors when it comes to food, and big companies are taking advantage of it.

“There is no other industry that you can manufacture a product that knowingly causes harm, and continue to manufacture it without any risk or obligation. I mean, how many cars have you heard recalled in your lifetime?”

All in all, it’s interesting stuff to keep in mind. America has long struggled with diet and obesity. Brecka highlighted why, pointing out that executives at certain companies have shady policies. Hopefully, new measures can be implemented to curb this behavior in the future.