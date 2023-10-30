“You Taking That Away from Russell Wilson?”: Shannon Sharpe & Chad Ochocinco Argue Over Who Deserves the Credit for the ‘W’ Against Chiefs

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following the win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A snowstorm and Russell Wilson’s stellar performance led to Patrick Mahomes’ first road division loss. The Denver Broncos secured a 24-9 victory, ending Mahomes’ 12-game winning streak against them. While Wilson shone with three touchdowns, Chad Ochocinco and Shannan Sharpe remain divided on the credit for the win.

In the recent Night Cap Podcast, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco sparred over the credit for the Broncos’ win against the Chiefs. Ochocinco commended Russell Wilson’s exceptional ply, while Sharpe attributed the Chief’s downfall to their mistakes, emphasizing the Broncos’ defensive excellence.

Broncos’ Win Divides Shannon Sharpe and Co-host Chad Ochocinco

Despite freezing temperatures in Denver, Russell Wilson delivered an impressive performance, tallying 114 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 12-for-19 passes. However, Shannon Sharpe criticized Patrick Mahomes and his offense’s lackluster performance, expressing surprise at Chad’s credit Wilson for completing just 12 passes. Chad, in, response, questioned Shannon’s decision to credit Chief’s struggle while overlooking the impressive effort by the Broncos QB. “You taking that away from Russell Wilson?” asked Ochocinco.

Chad Ochocinco insisted that Russell Wilson deserved credit for defeating a top NFL team, while Shannon emphasized the defense’s accomplishments in keeping the ball from Patrick Mahomes. The debate revolved around Shannon’s belief that the defensive achievements should be highlighted leading to a tense exchange.

“If they had gotten out there. They had won the game 43-30 and Russell Wilson out-did Patrick Mahomes. I’m not saying you don’t give the credit. But your takeaway from that defense that took the ball away from Patrick Mahomes, kept him out of the end zone, for the first time no touchdown pass for almost two years and your takeaway is Wilson?”

To which Ocho replied,

“What’s wrong with that? Because you sound to me like you’re doing everything to discredit Russell Wilson. They took the ball away from him five times how many of those turnovers equated to offensive touchdowns by the offense for the Broncos?”

Chad ultimately pointed out that Wilson contributed significantly by converting three of the five turnovers into touchdowns, settling the dispute, in a manner.

Russell Wilson and Broncos Freeze Chief’s Streak in Frigid Showdown

The Denver Broncos secured their second consecutive victory, triumphing 24-9 at home against the formidable Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos dominated throughout the game, limiting the Chiefs typically high-powered offense to a more modest performance, boosting their 2023 NFL season record to 3-5.

Following the game, Russell Wilson expressed the significance of the win, stating (via Mile High Sports), “This one meant a lot,” Wilson’s optimism about the team’s future was evident as he highlighted their belief in their ability to secure such wins.

Wilson played a steady role in the win, with 114 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-19 passes. The Chiefs offense averaged 4.8 yards per play in the game. Patrick Mahomes faced a tough day, amassing 241 yards without a single touchdown, along with two interceptions and three sacks. While Wilson may have had a few ups and downs this year, signs of improvement are becoming evident in his recent performances.