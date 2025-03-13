“A GM, Who Is Wearing Diapers in His Position”: Stephen A. Smith Rips Joe Schoen for Blunders With Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants were everyone’s favorite team when they took down the juggernaut New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2007 and 2011. However, since that second title, they have managed just 79 regular-season wins (29th), played in only three postseason games (27th), and won just one (26th). They’ve been bad for a long time. But somehow, this current iteration feels like a low ebb—even for them.

Despite how bad they’ve been in recent years, their 3-14 record last season was the franchise’s worst since the year of our Lord 1974—based on winning percentage. That’s half a century. In 2024, they ranked bottom five in takeaways, bottom 10 in turnovers, bottom 10 in total defense, and bottom three in total offense. And that’s before even getting to their QB issues.

They are one of three NFL teams that is still without a clear plan under center. And the reason they’re in this position has a lot to do with the struggles of general manager Joe Schoen. His handling of the Saquon Barkley saga last year was just the tip of the iceberg, according to Stephen A. Smith.

“They have plummeted… They have been awful, and then you got a GM who’s wearing diapers in his position. He just got there! And what does he do, what is he known for? It’s not losing Saquon Barkley, mistakes happen, nobody’s flawless.” the pundit said on First Take.

“How do you go with the cameras rolling and be all dismissive and disrespectful to clearly your best player? And then you keep him (Daniel Jones)!?”

The Barkley issue would have been bad enough. But then you add the entire Daniel Jones debacle on top, and it starts to look really ugly for a guy Stephen A. has been calling Mr. Shame (a play on the GM’s last name, which is pronounced like “Shane”).

“They drafted Daniel Jones, you give him $40 million a year. But you don’t have $16 million to give Saquon Barkley. And the reigning defending Super Bowl champions somehow, someway find a way to give him $20 million?” Stephen A. continued.

“To allow this disintegration to take place with their brand before our very eyes, it is criminal, it is sacrilegious. They. Are. Awful.”

All the blame for the Giants’ current predicament can’t be laid at Schoen’s feet. You can’t blame a dog for making a mess when you leave them alone in the kitchen. They’re just a dog.

Even after Schoen allowed owner John Mara’s worst nightmare to come to fruition (letting Saquon sign with Philly) he retained his seat and his job. But even still, look at this series of events authored by Schoen:

After the 2022 season, he decided to sign Jones long-term rather than Barkley, who was their best player with over 1,600 scrimmage yards.

Signed Jones to a comical four-year, $160 million deal based on one decent season in 2022; franchised Saquon.

When the time comes to sign Barkley, Schoen says he doesn’t want to pay a QB $40 million just to hand it off to a $15 million back.

Schoen disrespects Barkley with the HBO cameras rolling; Mara relays that he would have a hard time sleeping if Eagles sign Barkley; Schoen assures him they’re out.

Eagles sign Barkley to three-year $37 million deal.

Eagles continue to pay Jalen Hurts $51 million a year to hand it off to a $12 million back; eat your heart out Schoen!

Jones is so awful that he is benched; eventually, he asks to be released and his request is granted.

Eagles win Super Bowl; give Barkley raise to $20 million a year.

Giants sign Darius Slayton to three-year, $36 million deal nearly identical to contract Eagles gave Barkley to leave N.Y.

A comedy of errors or a series of unfortunate events, whatever you want to call it, it’s one of the worst front-office runs in NFL history.

If only Schoen had listened to his teenage son when the youngster suggested trading up for Jayden Daniels. “You only get this job once,” from the kid was more wise than anything Schoen spewed during his time on Hard Knocks last year.

Fans of all shapes, colors, and sizes have been piling on Joe Schoen, and it’s hard not to find a lot of these funny considering just how boneheaded some of Schoen’s moves have been.

Joe Schoen is definitely fighting for his life with the Giants organization this spring. If New York doesn’t show significant improvement in 2025, you can bet that at least Schoen will be axed, if not head coach Brian Daboll as well.

They signed two solid defensive backs in Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland early in free agency. However, they have yet to figure out their plan at QB, which is very worrisome. They have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and just over $33 million in remaining cap space. Let’s see what “Mr. Shame” can do.