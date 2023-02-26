A.J McCarron XFL Salary: How Much is the Battlehawks QB Earning by Playing in the XFL?

Feb 23, 2023; Seattle, WA, USA; St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback AJ McCarron (10) passes the ball against the Seattle Sea Dragons during the first half at Lumen Field. St Louis defeated Seattle 20-18. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback A.J McCarron rose through the ranks after delivering memorable performances during his college days. Recipient of the 2013 Maxwell Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, McCarron was roped in by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

While A.J was expected to be roped in quicker by an NFL team, his pre-draft interviews didn’t really help him as he reportedly came across a bit cocky. Eventually, he ended up signing a 4-year $2.4 million rookie contract with the Bengals. However, after several unsuccessful stints with a number of NFL teams, A.J has now moved to the XFL.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan Used to Make Things Up To Be Motivated”: Aaron Rodgers Draws Interesting Comparison Between the NBA Legend & Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy

A.J McCarron’s XFL salary

While the XFL is trying hard to establish a niche for itself, it is no secret that the players playing in the league are earning significantly less than what they can earn by playing in the NFL. As far as A.J McCarron’s XFL salary is concerned, the exact amount hasn’t been disclosed.

However, it isn’t tough to arrive at a rough amount he’ll be taking home as the league has established a few rules regarding how much every player will earn by playing in the competition. The base salary has been kept at $59,000 and players will also receive a $5,000 per-game salary.

In addition to this, a $1,000 bonus will also be provided after winning each game. This number will rise during playoff games and along with all this, the league is also providing $20,000 worth of benefits to each and every player.

McCarron has a genuine chance to showcase his talent on the big stage and earn the big bucks at the same time and who knows, his heroics in the XFL might force NFL franchises to offer him a massive deal in the near future.

Dwayne Johnson appreciates A.J McCarron for choosing XFL over NFL

As it turns out, for McCarron, the biggest reason behind choosing to return with an XFL team was that his 6-year-old son enjoys watching his in-game heroics on YouTube.

When asked to comment on why he opted to play in the XFL over NFL, A.J claimed that he would have made more money as a backup in NFL but as his son wants to see him play rather than warm the benches, he decided to take up QB duties for the Battlehawks.

Takes less money signing with us over the @NFL because he wanted his little boys to see him play. Now he’s 2-0 and led his team to back to back exciting last minute wins. I’d say he’s creating some memories for his boys. AJ’s decision means a helluva lot to me, personally. #XFL https://t.co/AZG6EiIy9Z — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 24, 2023

Moved greatly by McCarron’s words, Dwayne Johnson recently took to Twitter to thank A.J for being such a great sport. “Takes less money signing with us over the NFL because he wanted his little boys to see him play,” Dwayne Tweeted.

“Now he’s 2-0 and led his team to back to back exciting last minute wins. I’d say he’s creating some memories for his boys. AJ’s decision means a helluva lot to me, personally,” he added.

Also Read: “That is Criminal” : Stephen A. Smith Blasts Baltimore for Offering Lamar Jackson Just $133 Million in Guaranteed Money