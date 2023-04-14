“Skinny Models are Waiting for Jobs”: Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Has a Special Message for Twitter Owner & CEO Elon Musk

Veronika Rajek has quickly become a massive name in the United States. All thanks to her incredibly racy Instagram posts and the Tom Brady dating rumors, the Slovakian bombshell has carved out a niche for herself in the heavily competitive field of modeling.

With a 4.6 million strong follower army on Instagram, Rajek is now being targeted by several brands like MSCHF who are in need of a bold, unapologetic, and yet sweet figure. However, Veronika’s journey to the top hasn’t been an easy one.

Veronika Rajek has a special message for Twitter CEO Elon Musk

A few months ago, Veronika made an appearance on the ‘Pillow Talk’ podcast where she answered a variety of questions about her modeling journey. The Slovakian star had revealed that she started modeling when she was just 14 and to make ends meet, worked as receptionist at a VR P*rn place too.

However, even the bold and beautiful Rajek seemed a bit hesitant to talk about how she is being treated by some of the top social media platforms. Upon some encouragement from the hosts, she finally revealed that she is currently not on Twitter as her account was taken down when she wrote, “I am waiting for the time when Sports Illustrated starts hiring skinny models.”

As per Veronika, she had over 15,000 followers on Twitter at the time when she made this statement and within a whisker, her account was taken down. As the world knows that now Elon Musk is the owner and CEO of Twitter, Pillow Talk’s host Ryan Pownall asked Veronika to make an appeal to him to get her Twitter account reinstated.

“All skinny models are waiting for jobs so please, return my account back,” she claimed. “Somebody from Sports Illustrated, I am here, I want to work,” Rajek added.

Veronika Rajek’s social media accounts have been taken down on numerous occasions

Veronika has stated on several occasions that social media platforms are punishing her for being too beautiful. Despite the fact that she never uploads any n*de content on any platform, her accounts have been taken down several times, simply because she shared photos and videos of her dancing and having fun while wearing a bikini.

Moreover, one might think that as she is so incredibly gorgeous, body-shamers must be staying miles away from her. However, that’s not the case. In fact, Rajek has been severely attacked on social media for being too skinny and allegedly propagating wrong standards of beauty after getting surgeries.

Veronika has categorically denied these claims. In fact, she even got herself tested and posted the results on Instagram, showing that she is completely natural. Good thing is, Rajek has maintained the pace with which she used to roll out her posts despite all the social media negativity.