Aaron Rodgers Achilles Repair: Amazon Sideline Reporter Shares Details of Dr. Neal ElAttrache’s Procedure on the Jets QB

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines during pre game warm ups. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023.

Aaron Rodgers has been “defying science” with his incredible recovery journey ever since he succumbed to an Achilles tear in the season opener. While Rodgers’ fighting spirit has to be applauded, medical science itself also needs to be thanked. Rodgers is recovering nicely all thanks to Dr. Neal ElAttrache and speedily thanks to the cutting-edge Speedbridge surgery.

The Speedbridge surgery, developed by Naples-based Arthrex, differs from the traditional surgery used to treat an Achilles tear and was designed to accelerate the normal rehabilitation process from the injury. It is designed to enhance the strength of the repair and guard it against stretching.

Giving more information regarding the procedure Aaron went through, Amazon Sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung described the surgery during TNF that Dr. ElAttrache, a renowned surgeon in the world of sports, performed on the Jets Quarterback. Hartung described the procedure that had Rodgers walking without a boot within weeks of getting the procedure done:

“He (Dr. ElAttrache) used a high string suture tape to reunite the ruptured tendon and then fixed two strong anchors into the heel bone to share the load. This reduces the stress on the healing tendon, allowing for more aggressive rehab.”

The Speedbridge procedure has been used on more than 50,000 patients, helping them get back on their feet and in top form in no time. The success of the procedure lies in the minimally invasive technique and the addition of other technology such as microcell battery wound dressing that all work in tandem to speed up the recovery process.

And Aaron Rodgers seems to be the latest success story as the athlete breezes through his recovery. From walking without a brace within just a few weeks of the surgery to throwing practice passes on the field while most would still be in bed shook fans and experts alike. As Rodgers stated, it’s in part because Dr. ElAttrache has a “very stubborn patient.“

Aaron Rodgers to Make Comeback, Regardless of Playoff Status

During the initial days of his injury and subsequent recovery, Rodgers had expressed the desire to make a comeback by playoffs. With the way the Jets are progressing this season, playoff contention is looking exceedingly unlikely. However, Rodgers is not to be deterred.

Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer announced during a special Thanksgiving Edition of Fox NFL Sunday, that the QB is still planning to be with the Jets throughout their practices next week. Glazer said during the broadcast:

“I was told originally that if [the Jets are] out of playoff contention, Aaron will probably not try to come back,” Glazer said. “Well, that changed this past week. I think Aaron, even if they’re out of it, still wants to show he can come back from that Achilles tear faster than pretty much any quarterback ever.”

While Rodgers is on a journey of his own, a tough task is ahead of the Jets as they are set to face the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins on Friday. With Zach Wilson’s benching, third-string Tim Boyle is set to lead the team against Miami. The Jets are currently 4-6 in the season and were relying heavily on a strong quarterback presence in Rodgers to bring them back.