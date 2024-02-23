“This Is All I Ever Wanted”: Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase Fight Happy Tears While Going Through Fan Letters From Across the World

After the conclusion of the 2023 season, the National Football League announced their latest campaign NFL Super Bowl LVIII | Born to Play. This initiative — designed to provide opportunities for football enthusiasts — only showcases how the NFL has managed to transcend borders through aspiring athletes and their shared love for the gridiron. The teaser has already sent a shockwave throughout the football world, and now, a brief clip has us all wondering if we’ve got something in our eyes — as young football enthusiasts across the world recite their letters of appreciation for their favorite NFL stars Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill, and Ja’Marr Chase.

The video in question saw young kids from countries like the Bahamas, Germany, America, Japan, and a few more, sharing the reasons why they idolize the trio. While kids aspired to have Henry’s strength, Tyreek Hill and Ja’Marr Chase meant the world to the kids due to their flashy play style, electric pace, and the incredible hard work they put in. Tyreek Hill and Ja’Marr Chase, at the end of the recitation from the kids, became very emotional.

The Dolphins’ wideout was visibly emotional upon hearing a fan’s message. Cheetah reminisced about his childhood and shared how he was in their position years ago. Put in a vulnerable spot, the WR then admitted that inspiring kids like this is all he wanted in his life. He said,

“That made my heart drop a little bit. It’s like man, like I used to be that kid. That’s why we play. We play to inspire, we play to push the game forward. This is all I ever wanted. You know, to be able to inspire people all across the world.”

Ja’Marr Chase also echoed similar sentiments and first expressed gratitude to the kids. Chase shared that having these kids look up to him means the world to him and motivates him massively.

“Knowing that you’ve made it, your dream’s complete,” Chase expressed. “And then you have other kids looking up to you. Y’all still motivate me to this day. Y’all motivate me now from that video. I really do thank y’all from the heart.”

Tyreek Hill had a tough childhood growing up. He faced hardships that very few could have handled. Yet to come out of his troubled surroundings, turn it around, and become one of the best players in the league is truly commendable. No wonder Hill became emotional hearing from the kids idolizing him. As he said, all he wanted was to play well and give hope to kids in his position.

Tyreek Hill Overcame All Odds To Be Where He Is Today

Raised in Pearson, Georgia, Tyreek Hill had a tough childhood. He was raised in an unstable environment surrounded by poverty. Raised by a single mother, Tyreek had to be a man at a very early stage. In such tough surroundings, sports became his solace, particularly track and football. His electric pace was noticeable from his childhood, and this became his biggest asset. He broke track records at the school level left and right and became one of the hottest prospects for colleges.

Amidst much demand, Hill initially signed with Garden City Community College, but later transferred to Oklahoma, as per Medium. He had a stellar first season with the Cowboys, but things went downhill when he was arrested for Domestic Violence against his girlfriend. Hill’s mountain of dreams immediately crumbled, and he was dropped by his team. A year later, West Alabama decided to take a shot at him, as he was able to convince Alabama’s coach Brett Gilliland of his character. Hill grabbed the opportunity with both hands and put in yet another stellar performance.

However, his past still haunted him and the NFL teams during the draft. His talent, however, was so invaluable that the Chiefs decided to take a gamble and picked him in the fifth round.

Since then, Hill, with his on-field performances, has dazzled the NFL world and has left an indelible mark on the football world. From the streets of Georgia to superstardom in the NFL, Tyreek Hill is a true inspiration for those hustling in the streets! Cheetah understood this and hence started the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation to educate and provide wellness for those from the streets.