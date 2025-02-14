Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wants To Pull a “Keyser Söze” After Retiring From the NFL

Be it his belief in aliens or his decision to spend four days in a dark retreat, Aaron Rodgers has always been one of the most enigmatic figures in the NFL. Now, with retirement looming closer than ever, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is reportedly planning to embrace his mysterious persona even further—by vanishing from the spotlight, just like “Keyser Söze.”

CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala in her recent media appearance dropped a bombshell by sharing an intriguing tidbit from her short interaction with the Packers legend. As per her, Aaron Rodgers desires “going Keyser Söze” when asked to describe his life after football.

For those out of context, Söze is a character from The Usual Suspects, portrayed by Kevin Spacey. Spacey’s character is a ruthless crime lord known for operating from the shadows before ultimately vanishing without a trace.

Hence, in simple words, Aaron Rodgers plans to disappear from the limelight once done with the NFL. He won’t be spotted broadcasting or starting a podcast—Rodgers, like Söze, will disappear into thin air once he retires.

“When we were chatting with Aaron Rogers during one of our production meetings… and we were talking about life after football, he said that he was going Keyser Söze, meaning he would just disappear and we would never hear from him again. And that he was not interested in a big fat TV contract or living off the fame of his football career.”

While he already seemed to have planned out his post-retirement life, Aaron Rodgers let the CBS reporter know that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank. But based on the tricky standing of his career, Rodgers wondered if it was worth continuing the hustle.

“He made it pretty clear right then that as much as he believes he still got a lot in the tank, it may not necessarily be worth it to play. If it’s not the exact right situation that he’s accomplished, what he’s want to accomplish, [then he may back off because] he’s made enough money that he’s want to make.”

As per the CBS reporter, the ex-Jets QB seemed more interested in talking about books and life than even delving into his breakup with the Jets. For the reporter, this simply showed that Rodgers is very secure and self-aware, meaning his next destination should be the one that matches this calmness inside him.

“He is intellectually extremely curious. We probably spent more time talking about the books that he’s read than we did about the current condition of the Jets. So he’s going to be pretty exacting to make sure that he feels good about the situation before he signs up for something again.”

But as things stand, most of the teams linked with Rodgers can hardly be described as teams that have everything sorted. The Cleveland Browns for instance have been a train wreck for the past few years and will be even more with the Myles Garrett situation.

The Titans are an interesting proposition but with Rodgers believing he still has a lot to offer, it will be interesting to see if he’d accept a backup or a mentorship role considering the early draft pick Tennessee has.

The Steelers are an intriguing team that Rodgers should consider. However, it remains to be seen whether his persona and dramatics align with those of Mike Tomlin, who is a strict taskmaster.

Based on the current situation, it’s hard to see Rodgers joining any of these teams. Looks like we might have seen the last of the four-time NFL MVP.