Deion Sanders Already Recruits 6-foot-5, 290 lbs OT, Days After Blatant Response On Failing Offensive Line

Deion Sanders’ team has been lacking the offensive line strength even with a strong QB. In the latest development, the Buffs have finally got themselves some offensive-line reinforcement gearing for the next year. As part of his early preparation, Coach Prime has lured four-star JUCO talent Issiah Walker Jr. who is now Boulder-bound.

Advertisement

Coach Prime had a hard time witnessing the team’s weak offense in their matchup against UCLA. He expressed his utter disappointment with his o-line right after the game, which he thought needed a revamp. Like a man on a mission, Prime has now recruited the 6-foot-5 and 290-pound beast to give Shedeur Sanders some extra protection for next season.

Four Star Recruit Issiah Walker Jr. Commits to Colorado

It has been very evident that the Colorado Buffaloes o-line has underperformed consistently. As exclaimed by Deion Sanders the quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been getting killed alone. In such a scenario, Colorado’s latest recruit Issiah Walker Jr. has brought some hope for the team’s next season.

Advertisement

Issiah Walker Jr. hails from El Dorado Butler Community College where he is a beast of an offensive tackle. His robust stature of 6-foot-5 with a 290-pound frame will be quite an addition to Colorado. His other offers came from coveted names like Texas, Houston, Syracuse, Memphis, and Georgia Southern other than Colorado, which extended the scholarship in May.

According to Issiah, the biggest attraction in Colorado is the environment which Deion Sanders has brought to it. Additionally, the offensive coaching style at Colorado adds to his interest.

“For me, the biggest thing I look at in a school is the family atmosphere that’s being established and Colorado has it,” Walker told 247Sports.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/walker_issiah/status/1719078309642801508?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Issiah also added,

Advertisement

“When Coach Prime first got there, that’s what he instilled there. I also feel as if I would grow there under the O-line coach (Bill O’Boyle), which — he actually coached my O-line coach here at JUCO. And they both are just alike, in there same styles of coaching.”

Issiah Walker Jr. might just be the answer to Deion Sanders’ offensive line needs. He is set to enroll in the Colorado program in December with two- years of eligibility still remaining.

Deion Sanders Plans to Paint a New Picture for Colorado’s O-Line

The UCLA Bruins sacked Shedeur Sanders five times in only the first half of the game for which the young QB had to take painkillers at halftime. He was sacked twice in the second half, with 24 pressures and 17 hits. This not only infuriated Deion Sanders but made him come up with a plan to overhaul his team’s offensive. He supported Shedeur for his effort saying,

“I’m a little biased because I’m his father, but I think we have the best quarterback in the country,” Sanders said.

The quarterback’s performance was appreciated by Sanders who said,

“I don’t think any other quarterback can put up with, stand and deliver like ours do, week in and week out and take in the beating that he’s taken. We’ve got to address that.”

Nonetheless, Sanders is particularly known for utilizing the transfer portal. However, he announced that he would paint a new picture for Colorado with recruits, according to USA Today.

“The big picture, you go get new linemen. That’s the picture, and I’m gonna paint it perfectly.”

The UCLA matchup against Colorado, not only resulted in a loss but was outrightly brutal for Shedeur Sanders. Even though the quarterback maintained 217 passing yards, there’s no doubt he had the least support from his offensive line. This has definitely made Deion Sanders double down on his search for better QB protection early on. His newest addition Issiah Walker Jr. is surely a step ahead which remains to be explored next season.