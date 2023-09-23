Aaron Rodgers’ Cheeky Congratulatory Message to Jordan Love For Keeping the Bears “Ownership” Alive Sets the Internet on Fire

Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly having a tough time recovering from his gruesome injury after his first game as a Jet. However, he still had great fun when he saw Jordan Love successfully carrying the torch to continue Green Bay’s domination over the Chicago Bears.

The Green Bay Packers met the Bears in their Week 1 matchup, which ended in Packers’ favor by a massive margin of 38-20. Watching his old team continue the streak was a moment of pride for Aaron Rodgers after which, he patted Jordan Love on the back with a cheeky congratulatory message.

Aaron Rodgers is Impressed With Jordan Love’s Performance Against the Bears

In his debut as the starting quarterback for the Gree­n Bay Packers, Jordan Love achieve­d his pre-game vision of a triumphant victory at Soldier Fie­ld. Love’s performance e­voked memories of Aaron Rodge­rs’ glory days. Jordan led the Packers to an impressive 38-20 win over their arch-rivals, the Chicago Bears. Love’s exce­ptional win included three touchdowns and 245 passing yards. This victory marke­d the Packers’ ninth consecutive­ win against the Bears.

Moreover, it feels like Aaron Rodgers is delighted with the win, despite shifting bases to New York. Recently, Rodgers couldn’t help but praise his successor in Green Bay for dismantling the Chicago Bears. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” this Friday, he revealed how he sent Love a message after the Packers impressive Week 1 win against the Bears.

Rodgers smiled and told Pat, “I said congratulations on keeping the ownership in place. That was pretty awesome for him.” As soon as Rodgers’ message went viral, fans absolutely lost their minds on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Aaron has appreciated Love. As Jordan took A-Rod’s position earlier, he had claimed how Love is a great kid who doesn’t need to be like anyone else, because if he stays true to himself, he’ll do just fine. It seems like Rodgers’ prophecy is coming true as Love successfully kept the veteran QB’s and the Packers’ “ownership” of the Bears in place.

Aaron Rodgers Made Life Extremely Tough for the Bears During His Green Bay Stint

Aaron Rodgers’ infamous, “I still own you! I’ve owned you all my (bleeping) life!” during a 2021 Packers-Bears game has etched itself into Green Bay-Chicago Bears’ footballing history. In 15 seasons as the Packers’ starter, Rodgers’ dominance has been staked with a 24-5 record against the Bears.

The 4xMVP has had several iconic moments while facing the Bears that cemented his legacy. It includes the 2010 season’s NFC Championship Game which ended 21-14 in Green Bay’s favor, and even the 2013 game when Rodgers returned to find Randall Cobb for a crucial touchdown to ultimately clinch NFC North championship.

All in all, it would be fair to say that Aaron loved playing against the Bears and although he has shifted to New York, he still wants his former team to keep thrashing the Bears as much as they can.