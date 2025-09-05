Longest NFL Weather Delay: Story of the Game That Lasted 7 Hours 8 Minutes

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The NFL season kicked off with a divisional clash between two bitter rivals: the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. As expected, it started with a bang. The atmosphere was electric, the emotions raw, and the competitiveness unmistakable.

Tempers flared, punches were thrown, ejections followed, and for a while, it looked like the opener at Lincoln Financial Field might spiral into a full-blown brawl.

Then nature intervened. With just under five minutes left in the third quarter, lightning struck near Philadelphia, forcing an immediate halt to play. The Eagles held a slim 24–20 lead at the time, and the sudden stoppage cooled both the players and the crowd.

Fortunately, the delay didn’t last long. After one hour and five minutes, the game resumed. For some, the pause might have felt endless, but in the history of the NFL, this was far from the longest delay.

As per ESPN, that distinction belongs to a 2018 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, which dragged on for seven hours and eight minutes due to multiple lightning delays.

The first stoppage, late in the second quarter, lasted nearly two hours. The second, in the third quarter, stretched just over two hours more. By the time it was over, more than four hours had been lost, though the Dolphins still emerged with a 27–20 win.

Before that, the record belonged to a Ravens-Bears game that stretched to five hours and sixteen minutes. Thankfully, fans in Philadelphia didn’t have to endure anything close to that marathon. With playback underway, the opener is expected to finish only about an hour later than scheduled, with the Eagles still clinging to their lead as the fourth quarter unfolds.